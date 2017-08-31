Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Playing fields could fall foul of 30 hours of childcare policy

    Will Hazell
    1st September 2017 at 11:02
    PE
    School funding squeeze and drive to provide more nursery places could increase pressure to sell-off playing fields

    Concerns have been raised about a new “loophole” that allows ministers to fast-track school playing field sales if they help deliver the government’s policy of giving parents free childcare, Tes can reveal.

    The change will make it easier to build nurseries on school playing field sites.

    Currently, councils wanting to sell off school land have to secure the approval of the independent School Playing Fields Advisory Panel.

    However, the government has introduced a new policy that allows ministers to bypass the panel if the land transfer helps deliver its commitment to give parents 30-hours free childcare.

    Earlier this month, the Department for Education published the latest tranche of decisions on the disposal of school land, covering decisions taken between March and June 2017.

    One decision related to “a disposal of a small area of playing-field land” at St George’s Church of England Aided Primary School in Lincolnshire.

    The disposal, signed off in April, was designed to “enable the provision of a nursery to meet the demand and delivery of 30 hours’ free childcare for working parents of three- and four-year-olds in the local area”.

    “This project was approved for government funding and the consequent disposal was considered and decided by ministers without consideration by the playing-fields panel,” the decision notice adds.

    Change of policy

    The Department for Education confirmed there had been a change of policy to circumvent the panel in these cases.

    Robert Goodwill, the minister for children and families, said: “As part of our commitment to the 30-hours offer, we have introduced a new policy for handling requests to transfer playing fields to both maintained and private nursery providers.”

    Where an application relates to providing extra nursery places in line with the childcare pledge, and where the government has granted funding to increase capacity, ministers can bypass the panel.

    The move has alarmed those trying to safeguard school playing fields.

    Helen Griffiths, chief executive of the charity Fields in Trust, said: “We are disappointed and concerned to see any disposal of playing-field land bypassing the independent panel set up to scrutinise these applications.”

    With decisions about academy land already outside the panel’s remit, Ms Griffiths said the change “creates a loophole” for maintained schools.

    Carley Sefton, chief executive of Learning through Landscapes, also said she was “disappointed” about the “fast-tracking of the use of space for nurseries”.

    Both Fields in Trust and Learning through Landscapes sit on the playing-fields panel.

    'Creating incentives'

    This month, all working parents who earn less than £100,000 per year each will be eligible for 30 hours of free childcare for three- and four-year-olds, doubling the current 15-hours entitlement. It is feared that this will lead to more playing fields being sold off because of the new loophole.

    Ms Griffiths said the scale of applications to transfer school land for nursery provision is not yet clear. But with the government scrambling to provide enough childcare places – it has provided £100 million in capital grants since January to boost capacity – there are concerns that more could be in the pipeline.

    “[We] would hope that this isn’t a trend that we will see more of as a result of the pressure to achieve nursery provision,” Ms Griffiths said.

    Ms Sefton said budgetary pressures could “create incentives” for schools to sell land to private nursery providers, as a means of generating cash.

    “The current state of public finances, especially those associated with education, is putting enormous pressure on schools to explore any option of raising funds,” she said.

    Mr Goodwill said: “Across the country, we are already delivering the 30 hours offer with great success – over 15,000 children are benefitting from a place and our evaluation shows that providers are committed to offering this to parents."

    This is an edited article from the 1 September edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    PE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Almost 9,000 childcare places to be created for three and four-year-olds

    10th January 2017 at 00:02

    New childcare policy 'could widen the attainment gap' in schools

    26th May 2016 at 00:01

    Schools lack the funding to double the amount of free childcare

    8th September 2015 at 00:01

    Exclusive: Councils to sell hundreds of acres of school playing field land

    17th February 2017 at 05:03

    Exclusive: School playing field sales due to surge

    21st October 2016 at 00:30

    Most read

    1. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    2. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    3. Six steps to better working walls in primary maths
    4. GCSEs: What can we learn from the English examiner reports?
    5. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...
    6. Headteacher who confined primary pupils to 'solitary confinement’ almost...
    7. Mr Bispham reviews: ‘Without pause, Educating Greater Manchester arrives...
    8. 'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'
    9. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    10. Warning of ‘major’ teacher recruitment crisis as trainee numbers fall by...

    Breaking news

    a level, as levels, attainment, grades, leaving, education datalab, sixth formers, schools

    More than 20k pupils leave school sixth-forms before end of A-level courses

    1st September 2017 at 18:59
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Joe Wicks, the National Education Union and school lunches

    1st September 2017 at 17:49
    workload, teachers, headteachers, senior leaders, ofsted, inspection, sean harford, director of education, schools watchdog

    Exclusive: Ofsted to ask headteachers how they plan to reduce teachers' workload

    1st September 2017 at 17:32
    Nicky Morgan has written a book about character education.

    Exclusive: Funding and workload are no barriers to character education, Nicky Morgan tells teachers

    1st September 2017 at 16:19
    Cheat

    Head who falsified Sats papers is struck off

    1st September 2017 at 14:42

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now