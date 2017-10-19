Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Recruitment crisis causes explosion in number of assistant heads

    Will Hazell
    20th October 2017 at 06:03
    Recruitment crisis
    Size of leadership teams varies from as high as 50 per cent to as little as 3.4 per cent of a secondary school's teaching workforce, finds Tes investigation

    The number of assistant heads in England’s state schools has increased by more than a quarter over the last six years, Tes can reveal.

    The explosion in assistant heads has been attributed to the recruitment and retention crisis, with schools offering leadership positions to secure talented teachers.

    But some commentators have claimed there are now “too many generals, not enough soldiers” in the school system, with Tes analysis finding a huge variation in the size of school senior leadership teams.

    According to the school workforce survey, there were 22,100 full-time equivalent (FTE) assistant heads working in English state-funded schools in 2010.

    But by 2016, their number had mushroomed to 28,400 – a 28.5 per cent rise.

    In comparison, the number of FTE heads increased by 1.4 per cent; deputy heads by 1.6 per cent; and classroom teachers by 2.3 per cent. The number of pupils in state-funded primary and secondary schools, meanwhile, increased by 5.9 per cent.

    Commentators have suggested that the disproportionate growth in the number of assistant heads has been driven by the recruitment and retention crisis, with schools offering leadership roles as a means of attracting and keeping talent.

    As well as conferring extra status and responsibility, an assistant headship will usually involve a pay rise, as the individual transfers into the “leadership group” salary range.

    “Part of it is probably just using the system to give pay rises, essentially as a way of recruitment and retention,” said John Blake, head of education and social reform at the thinktank Policy Exchange.

    Impact on workload

    The NAHT heads’ union, which told Tes it had seen an increase in the number of assistant heads applying to be members, also said the role is being used as a recruitment tool.

    “We struggle to retain teachers in this country, so giving staff more responsibility and rewarding them appropriately is a sensible way of motivating and retaining talented people,” said Paul Whiteman, the union’s general secretary.

    However, Mr Blake said the creation of new assistant heads risked generating unnecessary workload for their teaching colleagues.

     “A head clearly cannot say to a brand new shiny assistant head, ‘I’m literally only giving you this for retention purposes, please do not do additional work,’” he said.

    “And almost all work that the SLT does has an impact on the workload of other staff in the school.”

    Mark Lehain, campaign director for Parents and Teachers for Excellence, said the increasing number of assistant heads was part of a wider phenomenon of “too many generals, not enough soldiers” in the school system, with some heads appointing excessively large senior leadership teams.

    While information on whether SLTs have got bigger in recent years is not readily available, analysis by Tes found a significant degree of variation in the size of SLTs.

    According to a Tes analysis of a separate set of data from the November 2016 school workforce survey, the share of the teaching workforce on the leadership pay range in England’s secondary schools varies from as high as 50 per cent in one case to as little as 3.4 per cent.

    “If money is really tight, schools need to look at more streamlined, lightweight leadership structures,” said Mr Lehain.

    But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it was important “not to fall into a simplistic stereotype that a smaller leadership team is somehow better than a larger one”.

    This is an edited article from the 20 March edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'In a time of austerity, schools should cut bloated senior leadership teams, not arts provision'

    25th July 2017 at 15:58

    Exclusive: Is the teacher recruitment crisis beginning to ease?

    22nd September 2017 at 05:04

    Exclusive: Greening calls for 'competitive' teachers' pay to improve recruitment

    15th September 2017 at 06:02

    Assistant head numbers nearly double in four years

    15th January 2010 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    2. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    3. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    4. Government announces details of postgraduate teaching apprenticeships
    5. LISTEN: Carol Dweck on growth mindset theory, her critics and how she is...
    6. A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president
    7. Why I put a stop to maths lesson observations in my school
    8. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    9. Performance-related pay has increased teacher workload, DfE research shows
    10. Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation

    Breaking news

    Contract

    Exclusive: MAT employees asked to relocate 100 miles away after not reading small print

    20th October 2017 at 05:05
    Asking pupils to observe lessons was like asking the school hamster how to teach phonics, said one commentator

    How pupils could be given access to their school's raw data

    20th October 2017 at 00:02
    The Atlantis Group will seek solutions to problems affecting education systems around the world.

    Former education ministers gather to tackle global education problems

    20th October 2017 at 00:02

    School funding cut this year in more than half of local authorities, say Lib Dems

    19th October 2017 at 18:02
    The NHS figures revealed obesity rates among primary school pupils.

    More children are officially obese at the start of primary school

    19th October 2017 at 17:41

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now