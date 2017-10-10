Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Selective schools left in limbo over £200m capital funding

    Eleanor Busby
    10th October 2017 at 15:54
    DfE
    Schools still do not know whether the government will deliver a promised £50m this year that would allow them to expand

    "Frustrated" grammar school headteachers have been left in limbo over an annual £50million expansion fund they were told to expect this year.

    Schools still do not know whether the £200m fund for the expansion of existing grammars – an annual £50m fund spread out over four years – will be available to them, as set out in last year’s autumn statement.

    Jim Skinner, chief executive of the Grammar School Heads’ Association (GSHA), said: “I am sure [the wait] has caused a certain amount of frustration.”

    He added that it will “rapidly become an issue” for schools looking to expand in 2019 that need to determine their admission plans by February at the latest.

    Currently, headteachers are in the dark about whether they will be able to access the 2017-18 fund – which Mr Skinner warned could lead to some grammar schools taking a financial “gamble”, and going ahead with building projects before the money is guaranteed.

    He said: “If you are looking at taking an extra form of entry, you may be able to cope for the first year without the capital project. But you need it by the time you get full up.

    “Some schools may be prepared to gamble and go ahead with the expansion and trust that from one route or another they will get the funding for the expansion before it becomes a major problem.

    “It would be a disappointment if [the fund] wasn’t available as virtually all grammar schools are heavily oversubscribed and, because of increasing demographic changes, those pressures on places are going to get greater.”

    Last month, the Local Government Association warned that almost half of councils in England and Wales risk being unable to meet demand for secondary school places within the next five years.

    Already, a number of existing grammar schools have expressed an interest in the expansion fund, the GSHA chief executive said, but they are still waiting to hear. 

    This follows an announcement in the Schools that Work for Everyone Green Paper in September 2016 that the government would provide £50m a year to allow further expansions.

    The consultation said: “We know that some existing selective schools have expressed an interest in expanding onto a satellite site while maintaining a single integrated school across the sites.

    “Supporting this expansion will provide additional good quality selective places in the system and would help to meet existing unmet demand (although it would not increase the number of selective schools overall).”

    And in November last year, the chancellor confirmed: "The government will provide £50 million of new capital funding to support the expansion of existing grammar schools in each year from 2017-18." 

    The Department for Education said education secretary Justine Greening will confirm spending plans in due course.  

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Public overwhelmingly backs comprehensives over grammar schools to improve social mobility

    12th July 2017 at 00:01

    FSM pupils in grammar schools up by just 0.1% despite years of pressure from ministers

    11th July 2017 at 00:01

    New grammar schools expected to be absent from Queen's Speech – but poll finds 53 per cent of public support them

    21st June 2017 at 00:01

    Exclusive: Further blow for grammar schools plan as Ark boss speaks out against selection

    12th June 2017 at 17:15

    DfE unable to say whether £50m-a-year plan to expand existing grammars will still go ahead

    22nd June 2017 at 16:46

    Most read

    1. Four points to consider before you quit teaching
    2. ‘The constant battle between being the teacher I want to be and being th...
    3. ' Too many teaching methods are based on myths and assumptions – it's ti...
    4. Exclusive: Subjects other than English and maths barely feature in Ofste...
    5. Weekend read: Is growth mindset the new learning styles?
    6. A student take on what works and what does not when it comes to teaching...
    7. ‘My quitting teaching had very little to do with the kids and everything...
    8. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    9. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    10. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...

    Breaking news

    bursaries

    Bursaries for primary teacher trainees to end next year

    10th October 2017 at 18:24
    gay, homophobia, homophobic, teacher, national college of teaching, panel, barred from teaching

    Teacher who said gay people 'have a disease' barred from teaching

    10th October 2017 at 18:23
    ofsted, requires improvement, inadequate, schools, inspectors, inspection, north, south, parents

    Northern schools more likely to be rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

    10th October 2017 at 17:35
    wcat preferred sponsor

    Revealed: Wakefield City Academies Trust schools to be split between eight sponsors

    10th October 2017 at 16:45
    Transport

    Grammar heads say poor pupils are losing out as DfE delays transport pledge

    10th October 2017 at 15:58

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now