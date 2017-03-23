Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Exclusive: Teachers increasingly facing 'vicious' social media abuse from parents

    Henry Hepburn
    24th March 2017 at 00:03
    Teachers in Scotland do not always feel supported by schools or local authorities to tackle the abuse, survey findings reveal

    Teachers are increasingly facing “vicious” and “abusive” treatment at the hands of parents on social media, a Tes Scotland investigation can reveal.

    Unions and professional bodies are concerned about behaviour ranging from spreading gossip about teachers to threats of assault and mob justice against staff and pupils.

    Exclusive survey findings lay bare a series of shocking incidents, some requiring police involvement. But teachers do not always feel sufficiently supported by their school or local authority to challenge the culprits, the responses show.

    A poll of more than 1,000 Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) members, which contained questions provided by Tes Scotland, shows that one in seven has suffered negative experiences on social media involving parents, while more than a third were not aware of any social media policy in their school.

    A separate online poll, prompted by discussion on a popular primary teachers’ Facebook group, revealed that one teacher had been described on Facebook as a “nasty cow”, “bitch” and “the only teacher my daughter has ever hated”.

    The survey respondent said: “When someone else said they had just seen this teacher in Asda, the original poster replied, ‘If I wasn’t in my pyjamas already, I’d be heading down there right now to get intae her’.”

    The AHDS school leaders’ body said abuse on social media was “an area of growing concern” because online platforms allowed “uninformed and abusive voices considerable reach”.

    Threats to beat up 'the bully'

    General secretary Greg Dempster cited one case in which parents used social media to share information about a pupil they said was bullying their child. “This was quickly picked up by others, with some offering to beat up the ‘bully’ and others referring to the school and headteacher in derogative terms,” he said.

    The situation was dealt with robustly by local authority legal staff and police, but Mr Dempster said that such support was not guaranteed everywhere. “On one comparable occasion, a member was simply told to get a thicker skin,” he said.

    Eileen Prior, executive director of the Scottish Parent Teacher Council, said that social media was used by some to “bully and victimise”, but that online platforms could also be “enormously beneficial”.

    That view was shared by some of the teachers surveyed, with one saying: “I’ve only had one really negative experience with social media and a parent, and the benefits for me far outweigh the risks.”

    General Teaching Council for Scotland guidance on teachers’ use of social media will be updated later this year to reflect developments such as the increased use of Twitter and the emergence of Instagram and WhatsApp.

    This is an edited version of an article in the 24 March edition of Tes Scotland. Subscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Your new-look Tes Scotland magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    One in five secondary pupils checks social media in the middle of the night, study finds

    17th January 2017 at 16:08

    It's half-term, so why not relax and explain: #WeTeachBecause

    15th February 2017 at 16:29

    “Greet your CHILD with a SMILE, NOT A MOBILE” – parents told to stop using phones at home time

    9th March 2017 at 16:31

    By the numbers: school boosts sense of community

    17th February 2017 at 00:00
     

    Verbal abuse from parents leads school to ban teachers from speaking to them

    7th February 2017 at 15:38

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'If we keep going on about education funding cuts, teachers and teaching...
    3. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    4. 'Three problems with the new primary times tables check'
    5. 'Teachers are overworked, underpaid and fleeing the profession in their ...
    6. Exclusive: Parents and employers will be 'confused' by new numerical GCS...
    7. Recruitment fears increase as number of teacher trainees drops by almost...
    8. Nine essential tips for a successful primary writing unit
    9. Focus on phonics excludes SEND children from the discussion on literacy,...
    10. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'

    Breaking news

    misbehaviour, behaviour, dfe, department for education, tom bennett, internal inclusion units, behaviour policy, behaviour tsar, headteachers, schools, certification, league tables

    Behaviour tsar calls for 'more muscular' school inclusion units

    24th March 2017 at 00:03
    wedding

    Hosting weddings, setting up nurseries, sharing furniture: how schools are making ends meet

    24th March 2017 at 00:03
    More children are missing school because of unauthorised family holidays.

    More children miss school because of unauthorised family holidays...

    23rd March 2017 at 17:06

    Exclusive: Parents and employers will be 'confused' by new numerical GCSE grades, Ofqual chief admits

    23rd March 2017 at 05:03
    literacy report on children with SEND

    Focus on phonics excludes SEND children from the discussion on literacy, charity warns

    23rd March 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today