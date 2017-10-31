Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: 'Toxic air is poisoning our children' – new guidance issued to schools

    Will Hazell
    1st November 2017 at 00:03
    The NEU and British Lung Foundation urge schools to draw up action plans to protect children from air pollution

    New guidance has been issued to help schools protect their pupils from deadly “toxic air”.

    The National Education Union and the British Lung Foundation have teamed up to publish a guide to help schools deal with air pollution, which is believed to cause 40,000 early deaths in the UK every year.

    According to research by Greenpeace from April, more than 2,000 schools and nurseries across the country are located close to roads with illegal levels of pollution.

    The NEU and British Lung Foundation said that with the law requiring school employers to protect pupils against risk to their health, schools should have a policy on reducing the threat from air pollution.

    Key elements of their new guidance include:

    • Encouraging schools to create action plans to protect pupils’ health. This includes installing air pollution monitors to show when toxic air is worst, in order to help make decisions about outside PE lessons and monitor vulnerable pupils with underlying health conditions.
    • Recommending the introduction of travel plans to reduce the danger of air pollution around schools. This could include car sharing, safe walking routes away from main roads, making sure there is sufficient parking for scooters and bikes, discouraging car parking outside the school gates and asking parents arriving in cars to turn off their engines.
    • Reminding parents that children in buggies are at greater risk, due to their proximity to vehicle exhaust pipes.
    • Linking air pollution and its impact to the national curriculum in science, PHSE, English and geography.

     

    'Practical steps' to protect children

    Penny Woods, chief executive of the British Lung Foundation, said that only a third of local authorities are currently monitoring pollution levels outside schools. “This isn’t good enough,” she said. “Toxic air is poisoning our children.”

    Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, added: “Schools cannot solve this problem alone but we are delighted to publish guidance which will help schools take practical steps to protect children.”

    High concentrations of pollutants can be found in most UK towns and cities, with the majority of pollution in urban areas generated by vehicles.

    Children are at a greater risk from air pollution because they breathe faster than adults and their lungs are still growing.

    Young people breathing high levels of air pollution over a long period are at risk of their lungs not growing properly, repeated infections, coughs and wheezing, and developing asthma or seeing their asthma get worse.

    Air pollution also increases the long-term risk of lung cancer, cardiovascular disease and possibly even diabetes.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    The Parent's View: 'Heads should be as worried about air pollution around their schools as they are about exam results'

    6th March 2017 at 11:37

    Green transport scheme helps schools to cut rush-hour car journeys

    28th August 2017 at 07:02

    Spaces: the final frontier

    20th October 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    2. Greening announces flexible working drive
    3. 'Heads must stop expecting young, enthusiastic teachers to volunteer for...
    4. Ofsted 'uncertain' about 'outstanding' ratings, and nine other things Am...
    5. 'I watched, helpless, as a high-performing school leader fell apart'
    6. Primary versus secondary: when do pupils make most progress?
    7. Teacher warned boy before fatal fall while sliding down school bannisters
    8. Charting the downfall of the ‘famous five’ superheads
    9. Teacher struck off for ‘sexually motivated’ innuendo with pupil
    10. Let teachers 'pause' their careers, says Chartered College boss

    Breaking news

    mental health, e-act, multi-academy trust, curriculum, mental-health first aid, support, emotions, pastoral care

    Every teacher must be trained in mental health first aid, academy chain says

    1st November 2017 at 03:18
    Lord Agnew

    Minister tells small MATs: 'Team up to grow'

    31st October 2017 at 18:11
    Evolution

    Creationist state school ‘unfit to teach’, say secularists

    31st October 2017 at 16:26

    Schools failing to discuss knife crime due to 'stigma' fears, says London mayor

    31st October 2017 at 14:31
    Professional conduct panel

    Teacher struck off for ‘sexually motivated’ innuendo with pupil

    31st October 2017 at 14:15

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now