    Exclusive: Two-thirds of schools have no vote in elections that could determine their future

    Martin George
    15th September 2017 at 05:03
    A Tes analysis has raised concerns about the headteacher board elections.
    DfE
    Fewer academy heads are standing in headteacher board elections despite a huge growth in the number of academies, a Tes analysis shows

    More than two-thirds of state schools are disenfranchised in elections to boards that make crucial decisions that could affect their future.

    The Department for Education created a system of eight regional schools commissioners (RSCs) and headteacher boards (HTBs) in 2014 to make decisions about academies and free schools across England, but since then their powers over non-academies have increased.

    Elections for four places on each HTB are currently underway, but a Tes investigation has raised questions about the legitimacy and effectiveness of the process. It has revealed that:

    • More than two-thirds of state schools are not allowed to vote because they are not academies, even though they could all be directly affected by HTB decisions;
    • Fewer academy leaders are standing in the elections despite a big rise in the number of academies since 2014;
    • Three-quarters of the school leaders elected in 2014 have decided not to stand again.

     

    Last year’s Education and Adoption Act required maintained schools that are rated inadequate by Ofsted to convert to academy status. The process is overseen by RSCs and HTBs, which decide on the sponsor for the school.

    They also determine the fate of maintained schools that fall into the government’s “coasting” category – even if this does not result in academisation

    HTBs also recommend the approval or rejection of applications from maintained schools that want to convert or set up an academy trust, and their decisions about the approval of new free schools, or existing academies, also affect surrounding schools, whatever their status.

    Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the number of schools that cannot vote raises “a democratic discussion”, and may show that “something that was set up for a system as it was may not be entirely suitable for a system as it is”.

    The Tes analysis also raises questions about how much confidence academy leaders themselves have in the HTB system.

    Despite a 63 per cent rise in the number of academies since the 2014 HTB elections, and the fact that the system is much better known than three years ago, the number of people standing across England is down by 15 per cent.

    One current board member, who is not standing for election this year, said: “There are a lot of questions being asked about HTBs at the moment and there’s the transparency issue, and I think it’s making people nervous about being associated with it.”

    A DfE spokesperson said: “All academies can vote in the HTB elections and all academy heads are eligible to stand for election to their board, if they satisfy the election criteria. We are also clear that there should be representation from headteachers across both primary and secondary education, with a minimum of one elected member per board representing each.”

    This is an edited article from the 15 September edition of TES. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's TES magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    DfE

