    Exclusive: Universities and schools to offer maths-rich primary teacher training courses

    Helen Ward
    6th June 2017 at 16:30
    Providers asked to bid for places to run non-specialist primary courses with 'a substantial maths element'

    The government is asking teacher training providers to develop new courses aimed at creating primary teachers who can lead maths provision at their schools.

    The new courses would be for generalist primary teachers – and will differ from the existing primary maths specialist courses.

    Currently, primary maths specialist courses are designed for trainees who want to focus solely on teaching mathematics in primary schools, but only designated providers can offer them.

    The National College for Teaching and Leadership has said it wants to encourage other teacher training providers to identify or develop courses which “train generalist primary teachers with a substantial mathematics element”.

    In a publication setting out how schools and universities can request training places for 2018-19, the NCTL adds: “Teachers trained on these courses will not have the same exclusive focus on mathematics as a specialist, but will have a robust grounding in the subject nonetheless. In particular, they will be capable of leading on mathematics in their school."

    The call comes after 10 and 11-year-olds were left in tears by the maths Sats paper this year.

    Maths bursary 'would be an incentive'

    James Noble-Rogers, executive director of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers, said: "There have been generalist primary courses with an extra focus on a particular subject, such as maths, in the past, but this is the first time they've been treated separately for allocations. Some providers may be interested in developing courses in this area.

    "I think it is a good idea: headteachers want generalists, but to have people with a bit more of a specialism is helpful."

    But teacher supply analyst John Howson, a visiting professor at Oxford Brookes University, said that demand for such courses may depend on whether they attract a bursary, as other maths teacher training courses have done.

    “I think it might attract some people because it might make it easier to get a job in some parts of the country," Mr Howson said. "If this course gets a maths bursary, that would be an incentive.

    “But it is difficult to see how you can do this in a 39-week course. My guess is that you can't, unless a trainee comes in with a substantial maths background already, in which case doing a good PGCE will probably get you a maths leadership post."

    The bursaries available for 2018-19 have not yet been published. Those joining the primary maths specialist courses this September will get a bursary of £6,000 if they have a degree of grade 2:2 or above, compared to the £3,000 available to primary trainees with a 1st class degree.

    The government announced last year that it would expand its programme to train primary teachers in the East Asian mastery approach to maths. By July 2016, 140 teachers had been trained. It said £41 million would be spent over four years to allow hundreds more to be trained.

