Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Expert who inspired Labour's free school meals policy warns its impact is 'uncertain'

    Eleanor Busby
    9th May 2017 at 13:03
    Free school meals
    New report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies has raised doubts over Labour's plans - which it says would cost £950 million

    One of the authors of a study on free school meals for all primary pupils – which was cited by Labour when they announced their policy last month – has said the impact on outcomes is “uncertain”.  

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised free meals for all primary school children, saying it would "benefit the educational attainment and health of all children". 

    The party cited research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) - which found universal free lunches boosted attainment by the equivalent of two months’ progress over two years - to show the positive impact it could have.

    But Lorraine Dearden, a researcher at the IFS and co-author of the 2012 report used by Labour, has said the effect of rolling the programme out nationwide is “uncertain” and the benefits might be “smaller”.

    According to an IFS report published today, the 2012 pilot study - in which free school meals were given to all pupils in Newham and Durham - may not reflect the average local authority in England,

    Ms Dearden, and fellow researcher Christine Farquharson, say: "Both Newham and Durham are relatively disadvantaged. If pupils in better-off areas are more likely to pay for school meals or to have healthier packed lunches, the gains from making school lunches free to all students are likely to be smaller."

    The report suggests that free breakfast clubs might be a “cheaper and more effective way” to improve outcomes than extending free school meals to all primary pupils – which it predicts would cost £950 million a year.

    The researchers said: “[The scheme] would not directly benefit the poorest children, who are already entitled to free lunches. While there is some evidence it might raise attainment overall, we don't understand how or why, and so the effect of extending this nationwide is uncertain.

    “In the context of constrained public resources it is important to be much clearer about effectiveness before spending a large amount of money on a new universal entitlement.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Labour pledges free school meals for all primary children – and would fund it by putting VAT on private school fees

    5th April 2017 at 22:00

    Proportion of free school meals pupils going to university falls for the first time in a decade

    3rd August 2016 at 14:11

    Free school meals to be given to all 5 to 7 year-olds

    17th September 2013 at 18:27

    Corbyn: Labour is "brave enough" to reverse £3 billion of education funding cuts

    30th April 2017 at 12:45

    Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge

    25th April 2017 at 15:37

    Most read

    1. Sats: Reading test 'kinder' than last year
    2. Sats Week: 'My teacher seems to believe that learning the difference bet...
    3. 'Teacher job security is tested by Sats and I have seen many fall, their...
    4. 'It’s not just Year 6 who are affected by Sats week – the whole school s...
    5. Six ways your school should be showing it takes staff wellbeing seriously
    6. Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation
    7. 'All aboard the Titanic catastrophe of the new GCSEs' – an English teach...
    8. Five ways to safeguard children's wellbeing during Sats week
    9. 'Just what teachers need: another school yard craze - Fidget Spinners'
    10. Teach First: 'Pay new teachers more and write off their debt'

    Breaking news

    sanitary products, tampons, school, liberal democrats, libdem, school nurse, general election, politics

    Free sanitary products should be available in schools, say Liberal Democrats

    9th May 2017 at 15:24

    Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation

    9th May 2017 at 13:11

    Justine Greening, Angela Rayner and John Pugh to take part in Tes general election hustings

    9th May 2017 at 12:19

    Unions claim caretaker cuts at UK’s largest MAT ‘will put pupils at risk’

    9th May 2017 at 11:38

    More teacher trainees needed just as applications fall

    9th May 2017 at 10:37

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now