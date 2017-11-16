An 'extra 50,000 pupils' eligible for free school meals under universal credit shake up

50,000 more pupils could get free school meals under government plans to change eligibility criteria as it introduces universal credit.

In a consultation launched today, ministers say that currently “some of the most disadvantaged low-income households do not qualify for free school meals”.

To address this, they plan to base the eligibility on each household’s net earnings, rather than the number of hours worked, as at present.

These net earnings would not include additional income from benefits.

The government plans to introduce a £7,400 net earnings threshold in April 2018 for households to be entitled to free school meals.

The document suggests that about 10 per cent of pupils currently entitled to free schools meals would lose this eligibility.

However, it says it would introduce protections to ensure that no child would lose their free school meals during the transition to universal credit, and any pupils still receiving free meals once the switch is complete would continue to get them until they finish their current phase of education.

Universal infant free school meals, which the Conservatives proposed scrapping in their 2017 election manifesto, would not be affected.

Robert Goodwill, the minister for children and families, said: “We want every child to reach their potential, regardless of their background. As universal credit is rolled out, it is right that we continue to make sure this support reaches children from the most disadvantaged families.

“Our proposals should not only protect those children already receiving free school meals and additional school funding but will see thousands more benefitting from this support in future.”

The consultation closes on 11 January 2018.