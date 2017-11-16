Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    An 'extra 50,000 pupils' eligible for free school meals under universal credit shake up

    Martin George
    16th November 2017 at 17:53
    The government has launched a consultation on the eligibility for free school meals.
    DfE
    Government launches consultation on eligibility as it rolls out the introduction of controversial new benefit

    50,000 more pupils could get free school meals under government plans to change eligibility criteria as it introduces universal credit.

    In a consultation launched today, ministers say that currently “some of the most disadvantaged low-income households do not qualify for free school meals”.

    To address this, they plan to base the eligibility on each household’s net earnings, rather than the number of hours worked, as at present.

    These net earnings would not include additional income from benefits.

    The government plans to introduce a £7,400 net earnings threshold in April 2018 for households to be entitled to free school meals.

    The document suggests that about 10 per cent of pupils currently entitled to free schools meals would lose this eligibility.

    However, it says it would introduce protections to ensure that no child would lose their free school meals during the transition to universal credit, and any pupils still receiving free meals once the switch is complete would continue to get them until they finish their current phase of education.

    Universal infant free school meals, which the Conservatives proposed scrapping in their 2017 election manifesto, would not be affected.

    Robert Goodwill, the minister for children and families, said: “We want every child to reach their potential, regardless of their background. As universal credit is rolled out, it is right that we continue to make sure this support reaches children from the most disadvantaged families.

    “Our proposals should not only protect those children already receiving free school meals and additional school funding but will see thousands more benefitting from this support in future.”

    The consultation closes on 11 January 2018.

    DfE

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    2. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    3. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    4. NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment
    5. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    6. Thinktank research questions 'unaffordability' of lifting teacher pay cap
    7. Prominent academy chains form 'Northern Alliance'
    8. 'Clear as mud': Teachers react to KS2 writing assessment changes
    9. Exclusive: DfE wants Harris to take over Durand Academy
    10. The importance of music and singing in early development cannot be under...

    Breaking news

    WCAT

    WCAT board members blamed DfE for problems

    16th November 2017 at 17:31
    coasting measures revealed

    Coasting definition for all schools for 2017 revealed

    16th November 2017 at 14:39

    Nick Gibb: It's 'not right' for schools to ask parents to pay for basics

    16th November 2017 at 11:40
    teaching school alliances

    New statistics show 'cold spots' for school-to-school support

    16th November 2017 at 11:00
    school asks for £1 a day from parents

    Primary in Theresa May's constituency asks parents for £1 a day to help buy pens

    16th November 2017 at 09:29

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now