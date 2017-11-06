Register
    First free school run by for-profit company rated 'good'

    Jonathan Owen
    6th November 2017 at 12:19
    ESSA, Obama, school accountability, teachers, students
    The IES Breckland free school had been placed in special measures three years ago

    Ofsted inspectors have praised the “inspirational” efforts of the headteacher at the first free school run by a for-profit company, rating the school "good" after it was previously in special measures. 

    Alison Tilbrook, principal of IES Breckland in Suffolk, was brought into the school after it was placed in special measures in January 2014.

    The latest inspection report is a significant turnaround in fortunes for the school, which was given a “requires improvement” rating after its last inspection, in November 2015.

    In a report released today, inspectors stated: “The principal’s decisive and inspirational leadership has led to improvements in the quality of teaching. She sets very high expectations for staff and pupils alike”.

    They added: “Pupils’ progress is improving rapidly because the quality of teaching in the school is improving”.

    The school is now rated good overall and there have been improvements in all areas, according to inspectors.

    They said: “This is a good and improving school. The principal has developed IES Breckland into a calm and purposeful centre of learning where pupils behave and achieve well. She and the school’s other leaders are resolute in raising the aspirations of pupils”.

    Inspectors also praised the management of the school.

    The report states: “Sabres Education Trust, International English Schools and the governing body are ambitious for pupils. They work together well to improve provision and give pupils a wide range of learning and development opportunities, including working with their peers in Sweden”.

    Comments

