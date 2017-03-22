    Focus on phonics excludes SEND children from the discussion on literacy, charity warns

    Helen Ward
    23rd March 2017 at 00:03
    literacy report on children with send
    We need policies and research that lead the way for children who face the greatest disadvantage – being ignored, says director the Driver Youth Trust

    Children with special educational needs and disabilities are being left out of the discussion on how to improve literacy, according to a new report published today.

    The report, "Through the Looking Glass", from the Driver Youth Trust, a literacy charity specialising in dyslexia, says the focus on phonics has shut down discussion on alternatives for those children for whom phonics proves ineffective.

    “Phonics does not work for every learner,” the report states. “This needs to be accepted and alternative strategies for accessing literacy addressed, recognising that failure to pass a phonics test at age 5 or 6 does not mean a learner is destined for failure.”

    The phonics test is taken by pupils at the end of Year 1. Children must read 40 words, including 20 non-words, aloud to their teacher, who marks the test. To reach the phonics standard, children must read 32 words correctly. In 2016, just 42 per cent of children with SEND reached the phonics standard, compared with 86 per cent of children without SEND.

    The report adds that the term “universal provision” too often means provision for those children who can catch up – and ignores those with SEND, or sidelines them as the concern of specialist staff.

    'What about the children who don't learn to read?'

    “In the looking-glass world, we see oversimplified messages that suggest all children can learn to read if they just receive a good quality education, are read to by their parents and develop a love for reading,” Christopher Rossiter, author of the report and director of trust, says.

    “Yet the evidence is clear – some children continue to fail to learn to read, write and spell to the expected standard. These children go on to be the 6 million adults in the UK who are functionally illiterate, which means they can’t read a tin of baked beans or the instructions on a packet of pills.

    “These children need to be part of the agenda. We need policies and research that lead the way for children who face the greatest disadvantage; that is being ignored.”

    "Through the Looking Glass" examines the focus of 21 strategies, policies and initiatives on literacy from organisations including Ofsted, the Department for Education and Save the Children.

    It says that, while all the strategies had at heart “a commendable desire to improve literacy”, there was a confusion over which children are the true focus of literacy improvement, a limited discussion of SEND and a supposition that family background is the reason for a failure to progress rather than the school system.

    “'Universal' needs to mean for everyone, it needs to be inclusive, and only then will we see a change in both what we understand to be literacy and in the achievements of our children and young people,” the report concludes.

    The 21 documents analysed were published by: Ofsted, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Education, the Department for Education, the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology, the Sutton Trust, the Education Policy Institute, the Education Foundation, the National Literacy Forum, Beanstalk, the World Literacy Foundation, the National Literacy Trust and Save the Children.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Why primary schools need to embrace picture books to boost literacy

    19th February 2017 at 16:03

    'Complexity and emotion underpin SEND in education and that can be both a good and a bad thing'

    7th March 2017 at 15:03

    For universal literacy, we need a Cuban revolution

    4th November 2016 at 00:00
     

    £10m literacy boost for thousands of pupils in the North

    5th November 2015 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'If we keep going on about education funding cuts, teachers and teaching...
    3. ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union
    4. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    5. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'
    6. Why every primary should be using bar modelling – and six steps to make ...
    7. 'Is it any wonder that British young people are among the unhappiest in ...
    8. 'Three problems with the new primary times tables check'
    9. How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to...
    10. 'It's simple: funding cuts are happening because the prime minister cons...

    Breaking news

    teacher training numbers drop

    Recruitment fears increase as number of teacher trainees drops by almost 7 per cent

    23rd March 2017 at 00:03
    faith schools, church schools, diversity, segregation, disadvantage, poverty, ethnic minorities

    Catholic primaries more ethnically segregated than other schools, study shows

    22nd March 2017 at 18:03
    Theresa May defended the proposed national funding formula.

    Theresa May defends school funding reforms during stormy PMQs

    22nd March 2017 at 13:43
    mary bousted, kevin courtney, atl, nut, super-union, ballot, merger, teachers' union

    ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union

    22nd March 2017 at 10:01
    Money

    One thousand schools could face further 7% funding cut after 2020

    22nd March 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today