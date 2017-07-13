Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Former DfE minister Robert Halfon to chair Education Select Committee

    Martin George
    13th July 2017 at 10:31
    Robert Halfon will chair the Commons Education Select Committee.
    DfE
    Robert Halfon, recently removed as apprenticeships and skills minister, said his mission would be 'to work to strengthen the ladder of opportunity'

    A former Department for Education minister who was sacked by Theresa May has been elected as the next chair of the Commons Education Select Committee.

    Robert Halfon, who was minister for apprenticeships and skills, succeeds Neil Carmichael, who lost his seat in the general election.

    In his statement supporting his candidacy, Mr Halfon said his mission would be "to work to strengthen the ladder of opportunity and increase access to every rung, from bottom to top".

    He said he hoped the committee would focus on six areas, which he listed as:

    1. Social justice – Highlighting and seeking the removal of barriers to equality of opportunity from schools, right through to apprenticeships, FE, universities and adult education; the wellbeing of students in areas such as mental health and bullying. 
    2. Early years – Scrutinising the implementation of the 30-hour free childcare and the resources needed to support nursery schools. 
    3. Schools – Examining the new schools funding formula and working for a fair allocation of available resources; improving standards, particularly in literacy and numeracy. 
    4. Further education, apprenticeships and skills – Scrutinising the rollout of the government’s technical education reforms (T levels) and the apprenticeship levy; the development of UTCs, national colleges and institutes of technology; the need for an expansion of adult education and plugging the skills deficit, particularly in STEM subjects. 
    5. Higher education – Reviewing student finance and the disparity between cost and employment. 
    6. Careers – Strengthening our careers advice offering and ensuring adequate coverage of skills and vocational opportunities.

    'No establishment man'

    Despite having recent experience of being a minister, he said: “I am no establishment man. I will not be afraid to challenge ministers, leaders or the sector when needed.”

    The Harlow MP is associated with the push to increase Conservative support among working-class voters. He has been a governor of primary and secondary schools, and said he has made more than 60 visits to his local FE college.

    In the ballot of MPs, Mr Halfon received the highest number of votes in the first round, 136. He beat fellow former DfE ministers Tim Loughton and Nick Boles.

    Former education secretary Nicky Morgan was elected as chair of the Treasury Select Committee.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    General election: Carmichael loses seat and Greening clings on

    9th June 2017 at 10:41

    Former minister Halfon bids to chair education select committee

    4th July 2017 at 08:29

    Robert Halfon sacked as skills minister

    13th June 2017 at 10:41

    In this week's TES Further: an exclusive interview with Rob Halfon

    5th August 2016 at 17:27

    Most read

    1. DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools
    2. What I have learned from a year as a roaming teacher
    3. Four autism stereotypes that teachers should try to dispel
    4. #Satsshambles: Heads demand publication of 'secret' marking guidance
    5. The perfect end to the academic year? A teacher's wedding
    6. 'It's time for a rethink on how we handle bullying'
    7. Three-quarters of parents have not heard of Progress 8, poll shows
    8. Family of murdered teacher Ann Maguire begin legal challenge over pupil ...
    9. Greening signals less 'punitive' approach towards struggling schools
    10. Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise

    Breaking news

    Cladding at two London schools failed safety checks following the Grenfell disaster.

    Cladding at two London schools fail fire safety checks

    13th July 2017 at 11:56
    mixed-sex, segregation, ofsted, inspection, high court, appeal, faith schools, discriminationmixed-sex, segregation, ofsted, inspection, high court, appeal, faith schools, discrimination

    Schools that segregate girls from boys will face new inspections, Ofsted tells court

    13th July 2017 at 10:50

    Secondary pupils projected to rise by a fifth in a decade

    13th July 2017 at 10:43
    Nick Clegg criticised the Conservative's approach to free schools.

    Nick Clegg: Public money wasted by 'arbitrary and financially reckless approach' to free schools

    13th July 2017 at 07:13
    Ucas

    Proportion of 18-year-olds applying to university reaches record level

    13th July 2017 at 07:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now