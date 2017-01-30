    Former NUT activist is new education chief at Gove thinktank

    Martin George
    30th January 2017 at 18:40
    Labour Teachers founder John Blake succeeds Jonathan Simons

    A comprehensive school teacher who founded the grassroots network Labour Teachers has been unveiled as the new head of education at the centre-right thinktank, Policy Exchange.

    John Blake, a former NUT activist, will take over from Jonathan Simons at the organisation, which was co-founded by Michael Gove in 2002.

    Mr Blake, a "history consultant and leading practitioner" at the Harris Federation, will be joined by two other teachers in the Policy Exchange education team.

    Mark Lehain, principal of Bedford Free School, and Tom Richmond, a sixth-form teacher and former government adviser, will join as senior policy fellows.

    Policy Exchange’s state and society research fellow, Rebecca Lowe Coulson, will also be a member of the education team.

    Their early priorities will include “exploring the role of an effective, knowledge-rich curriculum and well-constructed assessment in improving pupils’ education and reducing teacher workload”.

    In a statement, Policy Exchange said: “Underpinning the unit’s work is a conviction that whilst much has been done to deliver a world-class education system, too many children, especially outside London, do not yet have access to the best, and the way forward will require a grasp of the ‘lived reality’ of our schools, which the unit is well-served to provide.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Policy Exchange education chief to join Varkey Foundation

    16th December 2016 at 07:03

    Next Year's Gove: The Policy Exchange conference on party policy 2015

    Watching the Watchmen: The Policy Exchange versus Ofsted

    Scrap 'unreliable' lesson observations from Ofsted inspections, says Policy Exchange

    17th March 2014 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    3. 'In our obsession with jargon and fads, we have forgotten what great teaching really looks like...
    4. Carter plan to tackle 'desperate' teacher retention problems
    5. Watch: Bill Rogers on behaviour management
    6. Exclusive: 'Unreliable' Sats data used to deny teachers pay rises
    7. Plans for controversial 'blended learning' academy thrown out by councillors
    8. 'A new culture of primary testing that doesn't stress out teachers and make pupils feel like...
    9. Teachers call for the government to #BaccDown over the EBacc
    10. Let’s end the outrage over Michaela’s sergeant major: pupils need detention, compassion needs boundaries

    Breaking news

    Teachers call for the government to #BaccDown over the EBacc

    30th January 2017 at 16:32
    Barnet Council's planning committee rejected the planning application for Ark Pioneer Academy.

    Plans for controversial 'blended learning' academy thrown out by councillors

    30th January 2017 at 14:47
    Unions have raised concerns about last year's Sats data being used to deny pay rises for teachers.

    Exclusive: 'Unreliable' Sats data used to deny teachers pay rises

    30th January 2017 at 05:02
    Podcast

    Pay rises, funding formula and data – the TES podcast

    27th January 2017 at 18:26
    Greg Wallace won his High Court appeal.

    Superhead Greg Wallace wins appeal over teaching ban for IT contracts scandal

    27th January 2017 at 18:04

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today