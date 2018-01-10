Register
    Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme

    Will Hazell
    10th January 2018 at 11:13
    Jo Shuter, who successfully overturned a lifetime ban from teaching last year, starts Teach Forever training scheme

    A former "superhead" who was previously banned from the profession has set up a teacher training scheme called Teach Forever.

    Jo Shuter, former headteacher of Quintin Kynaston Academy in London, was given a lifetime ban in 2014 after she was found guilty of thousands of pounds of expenses abuses.

    This included spending approximately £7,000 on a 50th birthday party, claiming £8,269 for a hotel stay for the senior leadership team, ordering about £1,500 worth of furniture to be delivered to her home address and charging mobile phone contracts for herself, her son and her daughter to the school.

    Ms Shuter also admitted instructing her PA to undertake non-school work in school hours, including booking flights for her family and arranging rental of her holiday home in Turkey.

    Successful appeal

    However, last year a government disciplinary panel ruled that the prohibition order against her be set aside following an earlier successful appeal by Ms Shuter against her lifetime ban.

    Now Ms Shuter has set up training provider Teach Forever. According to its website, Teach Forever is a "fully paid route to [qualified teacher status] assured, accredited and monitored by the University of London".

    Teacher testimonials

    The website includes testimonials from two of her former students at Quintin Kynaston who have gone on to become teachers.

    "Jo’s vision and determination was clear for everyone to see and from her first day at QK it was clear change was coming. Jo epitomised the 'Every child matters' slogan of the time," says Cosima Davies.

    "I chose to teach so I could continue Jo’s legacy and give every child I teach the opportunities I was given,” she adds.

    Haji Munye, now course leader for PE at a pupil referral unit in Lambeth, says he was "literally saved by Jo Shuter". 

    "Jo was and still is the single most inspiring person I have ever met, she is by far the best headteacher in the world and her results as a head speak volumes." 

