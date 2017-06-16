Former teacher Layla Moran becomes new Lib-Dem education spokesperson

The Liberal Democrats have appointed a former teacher as their new education spokesperson.

Layla Moran, who entered parliament last week after winning the Oxford West and Abingdon seat with a majority of 816, succeeds Sarah Olney, following her defeat in Richmond Park.

Ms Moran was a physics and maths teacher for more than 10 years, and according to her website was the youngest head of year in her school's history. She went on to lead curriculumn development.

Delighted to have been appointed the @libdems spokesperson for Education and Young people. Speaking up for this is why I entered politics — Layla Moran MP (@laylamoran) June 16, 2017

Before becoming an MP, she worked with an Oxford-based social enterprise to deliver exam preparation courses for International Baccalaureate students.

She studied physics at Imperial College, and has a masters in comparative education.

According to her website, she "felt compelled to change the fact that an individual's chances of success are intimately linked to the background of their parents, rather than their own potential".

She has an international background, with a Christian Arab mother from Jerusalem, and a British EU ambassador father. She has lived in many countries including Belgium, Greece, Ethiopia, Jamaica and Jordan.