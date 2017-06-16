Register
    Former teacher Layla Moran becomes new Lib-Dem education spokesperson

    Martin George
    16th June 2017 at 21:39
    New Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran.
    Appointment comes after predecessor Sarah Olney lost her seat in general election

    The Liberal Democrats have appointed a former teacher as their new education spokesperson.

    Layla Moran, who entered parliament last week after winning the Oxford West and Abingdon seat with a majority of 816, succeeds Sarah Olney, following her defeat in Richmond Park.

    Ms Moran was a physics and maths teacher for more than 10 years, and according to her website was the youngest head of year in her school's history. She went on to lead curriculumn development.

     

     

    Before becoming an MP, she worked with an Oxford-based social enterprise to deliver exam preparation courses for International Baccalaureate students.

    She studied physics at Imperial College, and has a masters in comparative education.

    According to her website, she "felt compelled to change the fact that an individual's chances of success are intimately linked to the background of their parents, rather than their own potential".

    She has an international background, with a Christian Arab mother from Jerusalem, and a British EU ambassador father. She has lived in many countries including Belgium, Greece, Ethiopia, Jamaica and Jordan.

