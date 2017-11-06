Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Former union president to advise DfE on sex and relationships education

    Martin George
    6th November 2017 at 13:06
    Ian Bauckham will give the DfE advice about sex and relationships education.
    DfE
    Appointment comes as government aims to make subject compulsory in schools from September 2019

    A former president of the Association of School and College Leaders will give the DfE advice on how relationships education should be taught in schools.

    The appointment of Ian Bauckham, a headteacher and academy leader, follows the government’s decision earlier this year to make relationships education mandatory in primary schools, and relationships and sex education compulsory in secondary schools, under the Children and Social Work Act.

    The Act also gave the education secretary the power to make personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE) mandatory in all schools.

    In an answer to a parliamentary question last week, schools minister Nick Gibb said the government intended to “conduct thorough and wide-ranging engagement with stakeholders” on the matter.

    He said he would set out “shortly” more details about this process, as well as the timetable, and aimed for schools to be teaching the new subjects from September 2019.

    Mr Bauckham’s new role will see him speak to parents, teachers, children and other interested groups about the topics that young people today need to understand to stay safe and happy, including age-appropriate content on mental wellbeing, keeping safe online and LGBT+ issues.

    He said: “As we work to update relationships and sex education and consider the role and importance of PSHE in schools, I am looking forward to meeting and hearing from a wide range of interested parties.

    “Schools, pupils, parents, teachers and a range of groups with valuable experience in these areas will have important views and insights to share to help the government shape the next stage of schools’ work on RSE and PSHE.

    "As a teacher and headteacher, I am pleased to be able to contribute to this important work which will help to make our young people safer and better prepared for the complex world in which they will live.”

    Mr Bauckham is chief executive of the Kent-based Tenax Schools Trust, was ASCL president from 2013-14, and is a National Leader of Education.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sex education mentioned in less than 1% of Ofsted reports

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    I didn’t fanny about with sex-ed euphemisms

    13th January 2017 at 00:00

    LGBT-inclusive sex education would benefit all students

    13th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian
    2. Exclusive: Top-earning academy bosses revealed
    3. Children not learning about Humpty Dumpty, chief inspector says
    4. Ode to the geography teacher: 'Time to make our voices heard'
    5. Be less 'uptight' about times tables, urges Singaporean maths mastery ex...
    6. 'When teachers spend more time on planning than the teaching, we know we...
    7. Class sizes of over 100 revealed in secondary schools
    8. Weekend read: Much ado about English examiners, teachers and A-level ent...
    9. Teaching is 'one of the most stressful jobs in Britain'
    10. Rape of six-year-old child 'dismissed by teachers as playful activity'

    Breaking news

    The shortlists for the Tes Independent School Awards have been revealed.

    Shortlist for Tes Independent School Awards revealed

    6th November 2017 at 17:15

    Design and technology teacher banned for taking cocaine

    6th November 2017 at 14:51

    First free school run by for-profit company rated 'good'

    6th November 2017 at 12:19
    Religious studies

    Most people think politics should replace religious studies in schools, poll shows

    6th November 2017 at 11:31

    Sixth forms at the 'bottom of a funding chasm', warns new report

    6th November 2017 at 06:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now