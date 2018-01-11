Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Fraudsters are intercepting school fee payments, warns Charity Commission

    TES reporter
    11th January 2018 at 18:07
    fraud, computer, school fees, independent schools, private schools, parents
    They are sending requests for payment that look like they come from schools' email accounts

    Fraudsters are placing themselves in the middle of transactions between parents and independent schools, the Charity Commission has said.

    The regulator said fraudsters were contacting parents, outlining details and payment instructions for the latest school fees. Initial contact appears to be made primarily via email and often from the school's compromised email system.

    The National Fraud Investigation Bureau has also seen instances where the email address used is similar to – but not the same – as that of a school. For example, it might use "nn" in place of an "m".

    Manipulation

    Victims make the required payment into a bank account in the control of the fraudsters. By the time the fraud is identified, the funds have already disappeared, the Commission said.

    In several instances, there has been a strong element of manipulation to the scam, with criminals building trust with victims through contact by phone, email or other direct messaging. The fraudulent email often promises a discount for early fee payments.

    The Commission is advising schools to ensure all administration staff are aware of the fraud, and parents are advised to be vigilant and always to scrutinise requests to amend payment procedures.

    'Diverting precious funds'

    Michelle Russell, director of investigations, monitoring and enforcement at the Charity Commission, said: "We are urging all charitable schools and parents to be alert to this. If they suspect they've fallen victim to payment diversion fraud, they should report this immediately to Action Fraud, and to the Commission, under its serious incident reporting regime.

    "By working together, we will ensure these fraudsters do not prey on charities, parents and pupils in this way.

    "Such scams not only divert precious funds away from the pupils and schools that need them but harm public trust and confidence in the charity and education sectors more widely."

    Julie Robinson, general secretary of the Independent Schools Council, added: "We are supporting the Charity Commission in raising awareness among schools and parents, and we urge institutions to alert their stakeholders to this unlawful activity."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Levy on independent schools 'should be set up to bring in more disadvantaged pupils'

    3rd December 2017 at 10:43

    Independent schools should offer 'a lot more' bursaries to poorer pupils, says leading head

    18th December 2017 at 14:39

    'Private schools want to do more to boost social mobility'

    20th December 2017 at 13:23

    Gyles Brandreth to host the Tes Independent School Awards

    12th December 2017 at 17:28

    Most read

    1. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    3. 10 picturebooks that should be in every primary classroom
    4. Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools
    5. Who is Damian Hinds?
    6. How ‘chatty maths’ boosted my students’ engagement and confidence in mat...
    7. Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme
    8. Five steps to maximise the impact of teaching assistants  
    9. Thousands of teachers are on long-term stress leave, new figures reveal
    10. Lower grade boundaries for maths GCSE resit exam spark concern

    Breaking news

    Durand Academy

    Revealed: Durand Academy's £100K caretaker

    11th January 2018 at 18:15
    medication, ritalin, adhd, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, british psychological society, educational psychologists, send, special educational needs and disabilities

    Using ADHD drugs to control 'non-compliant' pupils is 'inhumane', say experts

    11th January 2018 at 18:09

    Teacher training agency failed to prove that grants were used properly

    11th January 2018 at 18:06
    Children engaging with nature

    £10m put aside for 'nature-friendly schools'

    11th January 2018 at 16:23
    The new sponsors of 11 of WCAT's 21 schools have been confirmed.

    Sponsors for 11 schools run by the failed Wakefield City Academies Trust confirmed

    11th January 2018 at 15:09

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now