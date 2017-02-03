    Funding cuts, academy trust finances and education research - the TES podcast

    Eleanor Busby
    3rd February 2017 at 15:38
    Podcast mic

    Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. We hear how the boss of Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) thinks funding cuts in England will hurt school standards, and we explore the most interesting findings from our investigation into the accounts of 20 academy chains.

    We also discuss our interview with former left-wing NUT activist John Blake - who has been appointed as the new head of education at the right-leaning thinktank Policy Exchange, and we talk about how many learning methods in schools are not supported by research. Tune in and enjoy.

    Breaking news

    goats at vardean school

    How pygmy goats have transformed pupil behaviour

    3rd February 2017 at 11:04
    Academy accounts have revealed some were victims of fraud.

    Exclusive: Academies count the cost of fraud

    3rd February 2017 at 06:05
    Boarding trunk

    Exclusive: Boarding school trial for vulnerable pupils scuppered by 'low aspirations'

    3rd February 2017 at 05:05
    Andreas Schleicher said you lose quality if you take money out of a system.

    Exclusive: Pisa boss warns England's school funding squeeze will hit standards

    3rd February 2017 at 01:07
    Northern Powerhouse

    Northern schools need 'urgent attention', says George Osborne thinktank

    3rd February 2017 at 00:03

