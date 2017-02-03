Funding cuts, academy trust finances and education research - the TES podcast

Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. We hear how the boss of Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) thinks funding cuts in England will hurt school standards, and we explore the most interesting findings from our investigation into the accounts of 20 academy chains.

We also discuss our interview with former left-wing NUT activist John Blake - who has been appointed as the new head of education at the right-leaning thinktank Policy Exchange, and we talk about how many learning methods in schools are not supported by research. Tune in and enjoy.