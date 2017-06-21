Funding pressure increases: Schools need 'at least' £2 billion extra from September

Teaching and headteacher unions have urged the government to boost the schools budget by 5 per cent in the 2017-18 academic year, after today's Queen's Speech failed to pledge additional funding.

The Queen's Speech, outlining the government's priorities for the next two years, said plans to make school funding "fairer" would go ahead, but did not set out any plans to increase planned spending overall.

The Conservative Party manifesto had pledged an extra £4 billion for schools by 2022. Background notes to today's speech appear to refer to this pledge, stating: "This government has committed to increase the school budget further, as well as continuing to protect the Pupil Premium to support those who need it."

But the NUT and ATL teaching unions, together with the ASCL and NAHT headteacher unions, have issued a joint statement expressing their disappointment that the government has not gone further.

The statement says: "At the very least, to stop cuts to the curriculum and staff numbers that are happening now, schools need a promise of a 5 per cent increase in education funding from this September, restoring funding to 2015 levels for schools and helping with sixth form college, early years and high needs funding. " This would amount to around £2 billion in 2017-18.

The statement adds: "This needs to be followed in April with the further additional funding needed to reverse all funding cuts to date, ensure an increase in real terms and to finance the implementation of a fair funding formula."

ASCL's deputy general secretary, Malcolm Trobe, said the government's promised £4 billion was not enough, given the growth in pupil numbers as well as increased costs associated with pensions, national insurance and inflation. Pupil growth alone between now and 2022 would swallow up £2.8billion, he said.

He added: "The 5 per cent increase would allow schools a good baseline budget to build from. We need an immediate insertion of around £2 billion."

It is unclear exactly how the government is planning to introduce the national funding formula that it consulted on earlier this year and which was due to be introduced fully in 2019-20, following a "soft" implemention from 2018.

Channeling funding directly to schools and bypassing local authorities would require legislation, and the government has not specifically committed to passing any laws on this.

As the Queen's Speech covers two years of parliament, it was therefore unlikely the "hard" formula would appear before 2020, Mr Trobe said. But it was also unlikely that councils would refuse to implement a "soft" formula, he said, due to the pressure that local authorities were likely to come under from parents and headteachers if they handed schools less money than they were owed under the formula.

A primary school headteacher in West Sussex, speaking on behalf of schools across 17 counties in England that are working together to highlight school cuts, echoed the unions' calls for more money.

Jules White, headteacher at Tanbridge House School, said: "The evidence is clear; jobs are being lost, our curriculum offer is depleted and school budgets are in crisis. Alongside parents, school leaders have made it abundantly that they desperately need our system to be adequately funded. This can only come with greater investment, stabilised costs and clarity over efficient use of scarce resources.

"Schools must not be put in a position where they have to request that parents subsidise their own child’s basic educational needs. The idea that schools can be given advice by the DfE on how to make more efficiencies will also sit badly with head teachers who are being asked to undermine their basic provision again and again."

More than 4,000 schools across the 17 counties involved in the coordinated action are sending out letters to a million families this week urging parents to lobby their MPs for more money to be put into education.