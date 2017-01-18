    GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard

    Eleanor Busby
    19th January 2017 at 09:30
    Progress 8 results
    And hundreds could also face government intervention after being classed as 'coasting'

    The number of secondary schools with GCSE results below the government's new floor target has fallen again, official Progress 8 figures show.

    Figures released as part of school performance tables this morning show that 282 schools failed to meet the government’s floor target last summer, down from 329 last year.

    This is the first time all schools have been judged on the new accountability measure Progress 8, rather than on the number of pupils gaining five A* to C grades at GCSE, including English and maths.

    A secondary school is now considered to be underperforming if their Progress 8 score falls below -0.5.

    The official government figures also reveal that more than 300 secondary schools would be classed as ‘coasting’ – a new measure to help the government identify where intervention is needed. 

    For a secondary school to be judged as coasting, fewer than 60 per cent of its pupils must have achieved five A*-C GCSEs in 2015 and 2016 and it must be below the median level of expected progress in English and maths. And this year, its Progress 8 score would have to fall below -0.25.

    A total of 319 secondaries are judged coasting based on the previous three years results, 152 of which were also below this year's floor standard. 

    Regional Schools Commissioners (RSCs) will decide whether coasting schools need additional support to improve, and maintained schools could be forced to become academies.

    Progress 8 not understood by parents

    The data today also revealed that the average Progress 8 score for disadvantaged pupils in grammar schools was 0.13, compared with a score of -0.32 for disadvantaged pupils in all state schools.

    But despite being used in the performance tables this year, a TES poll has revealed that only 1 per cent of teachers believe parents understand Progress 8. 

    Malcolm Trobe, interim general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Our message to parents is that no system of measuring school performance is perfect.

    "It is their judgement which is most important and they should base that judgement on the whole picture of the school’s curriculum and culture and whether it is the best fit for their child.”

    School standards minister Nick Gibb said: “Today’s figures confirm that the hard work of teachers and pupils across the country is leading to higher standards, and for that they should be congratulated.

    “As well as confirming that the number of young people taking GCSEs in core academic subjects is rising, today’s figures show the attainment gap between disadvantaged and all other pupils has now narrowed by 7 per cent since 2011.

    “Under our reforms there are almost 1.8 million more young people in good or outstanding schools than in 2010, and through our new, fairer Progress 8 measure we will ensure that even more children are supported to achieve their full potential.”  

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Only 1 per cent of parents understand Progress 8, say teachers

    18th January 2017 at 13:31

    Nine in 10 teachers say Progress 8 has increased workload, study shows

    14th November 2016 at 00:01

    Progress 8: nearly 400 secondaries expected to be defined as ‘coasting’ under new measure

    20th October 2016 at 17:42

    GCSE results: Why schools could be in the dark about their performance on Progress 8 for months

    25th August 2016 at 11:53

    GCSE results for almost a third of free schools are below the DfE floor standard, analysis claims

    13th October 2016 at 15:13

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    3. The app that makes learning to read a matter of life and death
    4. Parents are key to academic success, study finds
    5. Teachers face £3,000 real terms pay cut by 2020
    6. ‘There are lows, of course, but you’ve got to try headship to know how good it can be’
    7. Chartered College of Teaching opens its doors
    8. Government unveils six new 'opportunity areas' to target schools in 'social mobility cold...
    9. End tests for seven-year-olds and bring back Reception baseline assessment, say heads
    10. Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today

    Breaking news

    education select committee panel on assessment

    Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today

    18th January 2017 at 14:44
    The diversity of primary assessment systems has created a challenge for teacher training, a seminar has heard.

    Scrapping primary school levels 'has made teacher training harder'

    18th January 2017 at 14:23
    Progress 8 leaves parents confused

    Only 1 per cent of parents understand Progress 8, say teachers

    18th January 2017 at 13:31
    sir michael wilshaw, ofsted, gems education, sunny varkey, india, simla, africa, south-east asia, low-cost private schools, international schools

    Sir Michael Wilshaw to advise international schools

    18th January 2017 at 10:01
    baseline should be reintroduced say naht

    End tests for seven-year-olds and bring back Reception baseline assessment, say heads

    18th January 2017 at 09:31

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today