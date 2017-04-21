Register
    General election, union conferences and teacher popularity - the Tes podcast

    Eleanor Busby
    21st April 2017 at 13:23
    Podcast
    The general election, teacher popularity and Tony Blair's legacy - it's this week's Tes podcast

    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. 

    We talk about what the general election could mean for education and we discuss the main concerns that emerged from the teacher union conferences over the Easter holidays. 
     
    We explore the challenges teachers could face if they seek popularity and we give a preview to our 20 year anniversary piece about Tony Blair's legacy for education in next week's magazine. Tune in and enjoy. 

    Comments

