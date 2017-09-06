Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Global school attendance goal shows 'nearly zero' progress over last decade

    Helen Ward
    6th September 2017 at 14:22
    global goals on education stalled
    War and poverty have reversed the gains in the number of children attending schools in some areas

    Nearly 123 million children are missing out on school worldwide – a number that has barely changed in the last 10 years, Unicef said today.

    The charity says poverty, conflicts and humanitarian emergencies are to blame for the stagnation in the rate of children able to attend school.

    It released new figures showing that 11.5 per cent of the world's school-age (6-15-year-old) children – 123 million – are missing out on learning today, compared to 12.8 per cent – or 135 million – in 2007.

    “Investments aimed at increasing the number of schools and teachers to match population growth are not enough,” Jo Bourne, Unicef chief of education, said. 

    "This business-as-usual approach will not get the most vulnerable children into school – and help them reach their full potential – if they continue to be trapped in poverty, deprivation and insecurity.

    “Governments and the global community must target their investments at eliminating the factors preventing these children from going to school in the first place, including by making schools safe and improving teaching and learning.”

    Global goal being missed

    Children living in the world’s poorest countries and in conflict zones are disproportionally affected. Of the 123 million children who are missing out on school, 40 per cent live in the least developed countries and 20 per cent live in conflict zones.

    The conflicts in Iraq and Syria have resulted in an additional 3.4 million children missing out on their education, bringing the number of out-of-school children across the Middle East and North Africa back to 2007’s level of approximately 16 million.

    Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia – with their high levels of poverty, rapidly increasing populations, and recurring emergencies – account for 75 per cent of the global out-of-school primary and lower-secondary school age population.  

    But there has been some progress. Ethiopia and Niger, which are among the world’s poorest countries, have made the biggest gains in enrolment rates of primary children over the past decade with an increase of more than 15 per cent and around 19 per cent, respectively.

    Earlier this year the Commons International Development Committee called for the Department for International Development to increase its expenditure on education, which currently lags behind its spending in other areas.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    The global citizens of tomorrow need our help today

    17th March 2017 at 05:04

    'Nearly 69 million teachers needed' if global education goals are to be hit

    5th October 2016 at 00:15

    Global goal of education for all set to be delayed by more than half a century, Unesco warns

    6th September 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    2. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide from you – part 1
    3. SEND: Five things every teacher should know
    4. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    5. Schools are harming low-ability pupils' chances by teaching in sets, aca...
    6. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    7. 'Struggling with mixed attainment in maths? Pre-teaching is the answer'
    8. 'Scrap Sats and Ofsted so teachers no longer feel like criminals'
    9. Call for 'significant' teacher pay rise amid reports public sector cap w...
    10. Oxford and Cambridge ranked best universities in the world

    Breaking news

    School funding

    Head asks ex-teachers to work for free after cutting TA jobs

    6th September 2017 at 15:03
    Technical awards

    Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start

    6th September 2017 at 14:38

    WATCH: Olympian Tom Daley – 'Bullies at school made diving a burden'

    6th September 2017 at 12:39
    The Greater Manchester University Technical College closed last month.

    Ministers accused of 'snatching' millions from cash-strapped schools to spend on failed UTC

    6th September 2017 at 12:18
    The DfE tried to hide the fact that Lord Nash urged an academy trust to expand rapidly, two years before its growth was raised as an "issue".

    Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide - part 2

    6th September 2017 at 05:06

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now