Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Go back to school, key Scottish education agencies told

    Henry Hepburn
    1st September 2017 at 00:02
    Qualifications and inspection organisations' staff are too 'distant' and should visit schools to shadow teachers, says parliamentary report

    Staff from Scotland’s national qualifications and curriculum-development organisations have been told to go back to school because they are too remote and do not understand how much bureaucracy they impose on teachers.

    The call to provide “practical placements” for staff at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and Education Scotland – which is responsible for both curriculum development and inspection – comes in a report into teacher workforce planning.

    But the recommendation has been dismissed as “shallow” by Scotland’s biggest teaching union, which said that it would not help to address the critical issue of teacher workload.

    The Scottish Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee report says that “for many teachers, the public bodies responsible for providing support to them were too distant” and recommended that they “go ‘back to the classroom’ to develop a clearer understanding of the challenges faced by Scotland’s teachers”.

    These short placements would involve staff “shadowing a range of teachers” to gain “a deeper understanding” of how time-consuming SQA and Education Scotland processes are for teachers.

    Reducing workload

    Committee convener James Dornan added: “We are recommending reducing the ‘box-ticking’ elements of [teachers’] roles; providing financial reward and status for classroom teachers; providing more promotion opportunities; and setting manageable workloads for headteachers.”

    The report also calls for “unnecessary barriers” to be removed to make it easier for teachers from outside Scotland to work in the country as one remedy to the teacher recruitment crisis.

    EIS union general secretary Larry Flanagan said that “the notion of practical placements in schools for SQA and Education Scotland staff may appear to have a superficial attraction but it is a shallow, and somewhat trivial, response to concerns about teacher workload”.

    He added that recommendations about lowering “overly restrictive” entry standards to teaching and allowing greater “flexibility” in recruiting from outside Scotland were “worrying” and “do not sit well with the need to maintain high professional standards”.

    Mr Flanagan was supportive, however, of the report’s recommendations for better salaries and career pathways.

    A spokeswoman for the General Teaching Council for Scotland said it had “already introduced steps to improve flexibility in registering applicants from outside Scotland”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new school year resolutions for teachers

    30th August 2017 at 18:02

    Pipeline of oil and gas workers runs dry

    25th August 2017 at 00:00
     

    Scotland's new chief inspector wants to get ‘closer to the action’

    18th August 2017 at 00:03

    Almost three-quarters of public think teachers work too hard, survey shows

    24th July 2017 at 14:49

    Most read

    1. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    2. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    3. Six steps to better working walls in primary maths
    4. GCSEs: What can we learn from the English examiner reports?
    5. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...
    6. Headteacher who confined primary pupils to 'solitary confinement’ almost...
    7. 'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Mr Bispham reviews: ‘Without pause, Educating Greater Manchester arrives...
    10. Grammar facing legal challenge for forcing lower achievers off A-level c...

    Breaking news

    Private property developers will share any financial “rewards” from free schools built in retail parks and leisure developments, a DfE document has shown.

    Exclusive: DfE's secret plan to share free school 'rewards' with private developers

    1st September 2017 at 07:44
    Superunion

    Exclusive: New 'superunion' would mount national industrial action only over ‘absolutely critical’ issues

    1st September 2017 at 06:55
    LocatED could spend £75 million buying temporary sites for free schools over the next two years.

    Exclusive: 'Scandal' of plan to 'waste' £75m on temporary free school sites

    1st September 2017 at 05:05
    Full

    Nearly half of councils 'risk being unable to meet demand for secondary school places'

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    The Body Coach goes back to school to get kids moving

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now