Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Government backs councils' decision to fine parents for pupils' lateness

    Adi Bloom
    3rd July 2017 at 20:04
    lateness, fines, behaviour, fixed penalty notice, parents, children, schools, local authority, dfe, department for education
    DfE
    Schools in Warwickshire, Hampshire and Essex will all be penalising parents whose children persistently turn up after registration

    The government has lent its support to those local authorities that have chosen to fine parents for their children’s persistent lateness to school.

    Councils and schools in the West Midlands, Hampshire and Essex have all decided not only to fine parents for taking their children on holiday during termtime, but also for cases of ongoing lateness to school.

    Families would be fined £60 per parent, to double if not paid within 21 days.

    A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “Pupils' being punctual to lessons not only benefits their learning, but also helps them develop core skills which will stand them in good stead for future employment.

    “It is right that schools monitor patterns of lateness and address it where it becomes a concern.”

    Last resort

    Warwickshire county council has informed parents that it will fine families whose children repeatedly arrive more than 30 minutes after the register is taken.

    The Department for Education said that it was up to individual schools to decide when to draw the cut-off line for lateness.

    Parents have been told that they could face prosecution, if they fail to pay the penalty within 28 days.

    However, Catherine Stalham, head of Winter Gardens Academy in Essex, told the Daily Telegraph that such penalties were a last resort. The policy came into force at her school on 1 April, but she has not yet had to issue a fixed-penalty notice.

    In April this year, the Supreme Court upheld the decision the Isle of Wight council had made to fine Jon Platt, a father who took his daughter out of school for a holiday, for his daughter's unauthorised absence.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Father loses landmark term-time holiday case

    6th April 2017 at 10:04

    'As teachers we complain about parents – but most are doing the best they can in a difficult world'

    20th May 2017 at 16:01

    'Pointless uniform changes suggest schools don't understand the financial predicament of parents'

    1st June 2017 at 12:01

    Most read

    1. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    2. 'Teachers don't need flashy wellbeing schemes, they just need a humble s...
    3. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    4. Greening 'demands £1bn' to protect school funding
    5. TES talks to…Alison Oliver
    6. Four questions to ask yourself about classroom innovation
    7. Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths
    8. Academy chain reprimanded for chief executive's 78 nights at four-star h...
    9. 'The primary assessment system is an endless anxiety merry-go-round, dri...
    10. 'Successive governments giving so much credence to meaningless data has ...

    Breaking news

    letter_writing.jpg

    Thousands of heads write to MPs calling for more school funding

    3rd July 2017 at 18:00
    Pay cap

    Teaching union calls on Greening to give review body permission to bust pay cap

    3rd July 2017 at 17:28
    stressed headteachers

    Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths

    3rd July 2017 at 14:43
    simon lebus to step down

    Chief executive of Cambridge Assessment group to step down

    3rd July 2017 at 13:23
    reading, literacy, picture books, storybooks, vocabulary, learning, illustrations, research, study, academics, university of sussex, psychologists

    Picture books with too many illustrations 'hinder children's vocabulary learning'

    3rd July 2017 at 13:09

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now