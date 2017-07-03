Government backs councils' decision to fine parents for pupils' lateness

The government has lent its support to those local authorities that have chosen to fine parents for their children’s persistent lateness to school.

Councils and schools in the West Midlands, Hampshire and Essex have all decided not only to fine parents for taking their children on holiday during termtime, but also for cases of ongoing lateness to school.

Families would be fined £60 per parent, to double if not paid within 21 days.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “Pupils' being punctual to lessons not only benefits their learning, but also helps them develop core skills which will stand them in good stead for future employment.

“It is right that schools monitor patterns of lateness and address it where it becomes a concern.”

Last resort

Warwickshire county council has informed parents that it will fine families whose children repeatedly arrive more than 30 minutes after the register is taken.

The Department for Education said that it was up to individual schools to decide when to draw the cut-off line for lateness.

Parents have been told that they could face prosecution, if they fail to pay the penalty within 28 days.

However, Catherine Stalham, head of Winter Gardens Academy in Essex, told the Daily Telegraph that such penalties were a last resort. The policy came into force at her school on 1 April, but she has not yet had to issue a fixed-penalty notice.

In April this year, the Supreme Court upheld the decision the Isle of Wight council had made to fine Jon Platt, a father who took his daughter out of school for a holiday, for his daughter's unauthorised absence.

