Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Government 'could scale back free school plans' to boost education budget

    TES reporter
    11th July 2017 at 10:29
    Justine Greening is reported to be looking at scaling back the government's plans to create new free schools.
    DfE
    Greening reportedly examining how to get 'maximum value for every [school] place we can create'

    Ministers are considering cutting back plans to build hundreds of new free schools in an attempt to plug a gap in the education budget, it has been reported.

    The government is struggling to meet a Conservative manifesto pledge to increase education budgets by £4 billion after being forced to abandon plans to scrap free lunches for infants, The Times reported.

    One option said to be being looked at was scaling back - or dropping altogether - plans for more free schools, which allow parents charities and other groups to set up state-funded schools free from local authority control.

    The Conservative general election manifesto promised to build "at least a hundred" new free schools every year.

    Abandoning or watering down the programme would be seen as another break with the legacy of David Cameron who introduced free schools under the former coalition government.

    The report comes as education secretary Justine Greening confirmed that teachers' pay would continue to be capped at 1 per cent.

    The budget for future free schools was £2.3 billion in 2015-16 and £1.3 billion in 2017-18, The Times reported, offering considerable scope for savings if Theresa May approves.

    The paper quoted a source close to Ms Greening as saying: "The secretary of state is looking across the piece to see how we can use every last penny in order to do the national funding formula with no losers.

    "We know we need new school places. There is a democratic bulge going through the system. The question is how we get maximum value for every place we can create."

    Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Layla Moran said: "Another day, another Conservative manifesto promise broken.

    "The Conservatives told voters they would increase the schools budget by £4 billion and build hundreds of new schools.

    "Instead teachers are being laid off or told they will have yet another below inflation pay rise, while schools are shutting early and class sizes are rocketing."

    A Department for Education spokesman said: "As made clear in the Queen's Speech, the government will continue to work to ensure every child has the opportunity to attend a good school and that all schools are fairly funded.

    "The free schools programme is a key component of the government's work to raise standards, increase parental choice, and provide the new school places that we know we will need in the years ahead."

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Government accused of wasting £138m on closed free schools

    16th April 2017 at 00:02

    New DfE property company will 'operate at pace' to deliver 500 new free schools

    28th March 2017 at 13:41

    No delay to the introduction of the national funding formula, Nick Gibb signals

    4th July 2017 at 13:40

    Answered: Six questions about the new schools national funding formula

    14th December 2016 at 17:37

    Most read

    1. Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise
    2. #Satsshambles: Teachers angered by 'unprecedented' marking errors
    3. 'Why teaching abroad was the only option for me after my PGCE'
    4. Teachers outraged as pupils marked down for correct answer in SPaG test
    5. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    6. The impact of seven years of austerity on teachers' pay
    7. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    8. Sats: One in 10 teachers 'forced to cheat'
    9. 'The education community is saying enough is enough when it comes to Sats'
    10. Teachers pay review body flags 'real risk' of schools not being able to ...

    Breaking news

    Social mobility

    FSM pupils in grammar schools up by just 0.1% despite years of pressure from ministers

    11th July 2017 at 00:01
    Recruitment

    Teachers pay review body flags 'real risk' of schools not being able to recruit

    10th July 2017 at 19:12
    Teacher pay

    The impact of seven years of austerity on teachers' pay

    10th July 2017 at 17:49
    Justine Greening

    Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise

    10th July 2017 at 17:43
    Teachers anger over Sats marking errors

    #Satsshambles: Teachers angered by 'unprecedented' marking errors

    10th July 2017 at 10:49

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now