Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Government proposes scrapping tests for 7-year-olds

    Helen Ward
    30th March 2017 at 11:29
    consultation on primary assessment
    Consultation begins on changes to primary assessment: new reception assessment proposed

    Tests for 6 and 7-year-olds could be scrapped under government proposals announced today.

    The proposal is for schools to be provided with test materials at key stage 1 to help benchmark their pupils in reading, writing, maths and science, and for the government to sample schools that administered the tests.

    The proposals also include consulting on improving the early years foundation stage profile, which is a teacher assessment of pupils at the end of reception year, and introducing a "teacher-mediated" assessment in reception to act as a starting point, or baseline, for school progress measures.

    The government will also consider whether there should be greater flexibility for teachers to use their judgement to assess pupils’ ability in writing.

    The current system means that in the key stage 2 writing assessments – a child who has reached 17 out of 18 criteria may not be classed as working at the expected standard.

    Justine Greening, education secretary, said: "The Government has reformed the primary school system to make sure children can master the basics of literacy and numeracy so they get the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in later life.

    “Now we want to build on that by developing a stable assessment system that helps children learn, while freeing up teachers to do what they do best – supporting children to fulfil their potential."

    Ms Greening announced in October 2016, that plans for Year 7 resits were being scrapped, and that a consultation on longer-term changes to primary assessment would begin this year.   

    The announcement came after a chaotic summer which ended in unions threatened to boycott this year’s Sats unless changes were put in motion.

    Today, Russell Hobby, general secretary of the NAHT headteachers’ union, said “good progress” had been made.

    “The consultation proposes replacing the Key Stage 1 Sats with a properly designed assessment in reception in order to create a baseline for a progress measure. NAHT support this approach as long as this is not a high stakes assessment for pupil or school. It could more fairly reflect the challenges faced by different schools. And it is possible to design it to avoid predicting or tracking individual pupil performance from such a young age.” 

    Last year, the new reading test which left children in tears, there were concerns that the “secure fit” nature of the new writing assessments would penalise dyslexic children, and that moderation of writing by local authorities was so variable that the unions argued the results were “not robust” and the government later confirmed that no decisions on intervention would be made on the basis of 2016 data alone.

    And an inquiry into the Standards and Testing Agency, launched after two leaks of Sats papers, uncovered “substantial issues” at the agency.

    The NAHT launched its own review into primary assessment, which reported earlier this year, and also recommended that the key stage 1 Sats were scrapped and a reception baseline assessment introduced instead.

    The changes last year were some of the biggest reforms to primary assessment  in the past 25 years.

    The reading, maths and Spag tests were made harder to match the increased demand in the new curriculum and instead of being given a level, children were given a score. They were also told whether they were at the expected standard, working at greater depth within the expected standard or had failed to meet the expected standard.

    Just 53 per cent of pupils reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in 2016. In the previous year, 80 per cent of pupils had reached what was then the expected level 4 in reading, writing and maths.

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘Unreliable’ Sats used to deny teachers pay rises

    27th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Test fewer pupils on more subjects: campaigners offer alternative primary assessment plan

    29th March 2017 at 00:04

    Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today

    18th January 2017 at 14:44

    Most read

    1. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    2. GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but...
    3. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    4. 'Schools and pupils are victims of shifting expectations and politicians...
    5. Exam technique: Seven steps to help students write under timed conditions
    6. Schools won't be judged on fast-track ECDL IT qualification from next year
    7. Public spending watchdog: 'Desk-based DfE officials do not understand th...
    8. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    9. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    10. 42% of Leave voters back return of caning post-Brexit

    Breaking news

    Colin Harris on the government's vision for education

    What is the government's vision for education? Funding cuts, endless testing and zero-hours contracts for school staff'

    30th March 2017 at 16:21
    primary consultation round up

    Sats: What you need to know about the government's plans to fix primary assessment

    30th March 2017 at 16:17
    Andreas Schleicher has warned "more of the same education" not an option if we want to stop young people being radicalised

    More young people will be radicalised unless schools change, Pisa boss warns

    30th March 2017 at 16:06
    Justine Greening spoke at a conference about social mobility.

    Greening: 'A lot more work' is needed on why schools remove pupils from their rolls

    30th March 2017 at 13:07
    Sir David Carter said schools need to “fundamentally reconceptualise” how they use resources.

    Exclusive: Smaller leadership teams needed in funding squeeze, commissioner tells heads

    30th March 2017 at 11:38

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today