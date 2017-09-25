Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Government should ban rugby tackles and scrums, say health experts

    TES reporter
    26th September 2017 at 00:02
    Rugby in school
    PE
    Teacher training in the skills of rugby and concussion awareness are lacking, experts say

    Schools should ban "harmful contact" from rugby games, experts have said.

    In an opinion piece published in a leading medical journal, academics have said that tackles and scrums should be prohibited on school playing fields.

    Allyson Pollock and Graham Kirkwood from the Institute of Health at Newcastle University argue that most injuries in youth rugby are due to the collision elements of the game.

    Writing in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), they said that ministers should "put the interests of the child before those of corporate professional rugby unions".

    They said removing collision from school rugby is likely to "reduce and mitigate the risk of injury" in pupils.

    They argue that a history of concussion is associated with the "lowering of a person's life chances" across a number of measures, including low educational achievement and premature death.

    Meanwhile, a head injury is linked to an increased risk of dementia, they add.

    Citing previous research into sports injuries in youngsters, the pair argue that rugby, along with ice hockey and American football, have the highest concussion rates.

    They said that rule changes in collision sports can "make a difference", highlighting the Canadian ban on "body checking" – where a player deliberately makes contact with an opposing player – in ice hockey for under 13-year-olds.

    Meanwhile, the evidence for other strategies to reduce concussion risk in contact sport – such as mouth guards – is "weak", the article adds.

    And in the UK, "teacher training in the skills of rugby are lacking, as is concussion awareness training," the pair wrote.

    The researchers called on the UK's chief medical officers to advise the government to remove "harmful contact" from the game.

    In 2016, the nation's most senior medics rejected a call for a ban on tackling in youth rugby.

    But Professor Pollock, who has been researching injuries and rugby injuries for more than ten years, and senior research associate Mr Kirkwood said that under United Nations conventions, governments have a "duty to protect children from risks of injury".

    "We call on the chief medical officers to act on the evidence and advise the government to put the interests of the child before those of corporate professional rugby unions and remove harmful contact from the school game," they wrote.

    "Most injuries in youth rugby are because of the collision elements of the game, mainly the tackle.

    "In March 2016, scientists and doctors from the Sport Collision Injury Collective called for the tackle and other forms of harmful contact to be removed from school rugby. The data in support of the call is compelling."

    Commenting on the article, Professor Tara Spires-Jones, UK Dementia Research Institute programme lead and deputy director of the Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said: "Very strong, reproducible evidence supports a greater risk of dementia in people who have head injuries in their lifetimes, which urges caution in games where there is a significant risk of head injury.

    "However, the data on specifically whether playing rugby or other contact sports in school increases your risk of dementia are not as robust yet due to a lack of large prospective studies. It is also very clear that there are many health risks of leading a sedentary lifestyle."

    A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "Schools have the flexibility to offer a diverse PE curriculum that suits the needs of their students.

    "We expect schools to be aware of all of the risks associated with sporting activities and to provide a safe environment for pupils.

    "There is expert advice available for schools on how to manage activities safely and reduce the risk of injuries and accidents. On top of this, staff should be given the information and training they need to manage risks effectively."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    PE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Colleges to benefit from new rugby programme

    12th September 2017 at 16:47

    There's no reason to think rugby is a better character-builder than maths, OECD expert insists

    12th March 2016 at 00:15

    'I taught him all the sports': what teachers say about their Olympian pupils

    18th August 2016 at 16:56

    Out-of-school sports clubs may boost primary maths

    20th April 2016 at 00:01

    Private school sport based on belief that 'pain makes a man of you', report warns

    7th October 2015 at 16:22

    Most read

    1. ‘My quitting teaching had very little to do with the kids and everything...
    2. Exclusive: Investigation into 'double entry' of maths GCSE candidates
    3. WATCH: How can we physically prepare children for handwriting? - a step-...
    4. 'Ofsted has done more damage to education in the UK than anything else'
    5. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    6. Growing speculation academies minister Lord Nash is preparing to quit th...
    7. Why teaching classic literature too early is a 'recipe for ruining great...
    8. Seven reasons to remove your make-up ban
    9. 'Improve pupils' reading skills to boost their science grades'
    10. The dangers of sweating the small stuff in the classroom

    Breaking news

    The report raised concerns about practical science in secondary schools.

    High-stakes exams are 'preventing practical science work'

    26th September 2017 at 00:02
    Sir John Holman raised concerns about the number of science teachers who teach outside their specialism.

    Shortage of specialist science teachers 'is biggest challenge facing schools'

    26th September 2017 at 00:02
    The report set out 10 benchmarks.

    Does your school meet these 10 benchmarks for world-class science practicals?

    26th September 2017 at 00:02
    Shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

    Labour pledges to bring school PFI contracts 'in-house'

    25th September 2017 at 17:26
    Keith Budge

    HMC chair-elect pulls out of role

    25th September 2017 at 15:12

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now