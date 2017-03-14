    Government tightens school exclusion guidance to clear up 'confusion'

    Martin George
    14th March 2017 at 17:19
    The government has launched a consultation on changes to its guidance on exclusions.
    DfE
    Consultation comes two years after government withdrew new guidance just weeks after it was published

    The government has outlined plans to tighten guidance to schools on excluding and expelling pupils.

    It today launched a five-week consultation on the revised guidance, which it says aims to “clarify” areas that were “causing confusion in the system”, rather than change existing policy.

    It also includes “corrected descriptions of legal requirements” that it said were not clear enough in the previous guidance, which dates from 2012.

    The proposed changes, which are due to come into effect in September 2017, come two years after ministers had to drop new guidance, weeks after it was issued, “to address some issues with process”.

    At the time, the DfE said it would issue updated guidance “in due course”.

    Today's proposed changes to the guidance include clarifications that:

    • Schools cannot extend a fixed-term exclusion. Instead, they must issue a further fixed-period exclusion;
    • Schools cannot convert a fixed-term exclusion into a permanent exclusion. Instead, they must issue a separate permanent exclusion;
    • The standard of proof used to decide whether a fact is true is that “the decision-maker(s) should accept that something happened if it is more likely that it happened than that it did not happen”;
    • Headteachers must tell parents “without delay and, at the latest, by the end of the afternoon session” the times when their child is not allowed to appear in a public place during their exclusion;
    • If a child is excluded for a further fixed period, or subsequently permanently excluded, “the head teacher must inform parents without delay and issue a new exclusion notice to parents”;
    • If an excluded child has an Education, Health and Care Plan, the council may have to review the plan, or reassess their needs, with parents, “with a view to identifying a new placement”;
    • If a pupil would miss an exam because of an exclusion, the governing body must, “so far as is reasonably practicable”, consider the exclusion before the exam takes place. It sets out what schools should do if not enough governors are available to do this.
    • Set out the role of special educational needs experts to independent review panels, which hear appeals from parents unhappy with a governing body’s decision.

    The government has also issued new documents for headteachers and parents about the exclusion system.

    The consultation opened this afternoon, and runs until 25 April.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Prison link prompts call to ban exclusions

    2nd May 2014 at 01:00
     

    Better out than in: why exclusions are often the answer

    3rd March 2013 at 19:42
     

    Downward trend for exclusions

    3rd August 2012 at 01:00
     

    Illegal exclusions still widespread, say charities

    1st July 2011 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    3. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    4. Teacher retention crisis symptom of ‘broken system’ Labour warns
    5. Teachers still convinced Ofsted grades their lessons
    6. Teachers work a 54-hour week, DfE survey finds
    7. How my school is losing the battle with funding cuts
    8. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    9. The scourge of invisible disability
    10. 'Learning outside the classroom builds character and helps children thri...

    Breaking news

    Government sources have dismissed claims it will withdraw the national funding formula.

    DfE dismisses claims it will ditch national school funding formula

    14th March 2017 at 15:29
    Professor Sir Al Aynsley-Green, former children's commissioner for England, is calling on the government to provide evidence for its claims over grammar schools

    Exclusive: Children's expert tells ministers 'show me the evidence for grammars'

    14th March 2017 at 12:53
    mental health, wellbeing, young minds, exams, stress, anxiety

    Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say

    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    Jonathan Slater giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

    Pupils 'hosed down' for asbestos and four other key points on school buildings heard by MPs today

    13th March 2017 at 20:46
    A student at a UTC.

    Guildford UTC becomes latest university technical college project to be abandoned

    13th March 2017 at 16:35

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today