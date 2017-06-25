Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Government in 'U-turn' over fire safety in schools

    TES reporter
    25th June 2017 at 09:19
    Fire sprinkler
    The Department for Education reportedly drops plans branded unsafe by teaching unions

    Government cost-cutting plans to relax fire safety standards in new schools have been dropped, it is being reported.

    According to The Observer,  there has been a rethink at the Department for Education, which started a consultation on new draft guidance last year.

    A suggestion that "school buildings do not need to be sprinkler protected to achieve a reasonable standard of safety" is reportedly to be stripped out of the revised draft guidance.

    A DfE spokesman said: "There will be no change to the fire safety laws for schools or our determination to protect children's safety.

    "It has always been the case, and remains the case, that where the risk assessment required for any new building recommends sprinklers are installed to keep children safe, they must be fitted.

    "Alongside the rest of government, we will take forward any findings from the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire.

    Teaching and headteacher unions last week wrote to education secretary Justine Greening asking for urgent clarity on the fire safety plans, saying the proposals showed "a total disregard for the health and safety of children and staff".

    Comments

    Related Content

    Unions call for 'urgent' clarity on fire-proof cladding and sprinklers in schools

    20th June 2017 at 11:50

    Thousands of pupils will wear #GreenforGrenfell

    22nd June 2017 at 12:08

    Schools asked to wear #GreenForGrenfell

    16th June 2017 at 13:24

    Most read

    1. Second alleged Edexcel A-level paper leak being investigated – this time...
    2. 5 testing students every teacher has in their class
    3. Boxing, knitting and hard work: the Tes Schools Awards 2017 winners reve...
    4. Meet Joe – the character exam boards can't get enough of
    5. Teacher shortage crisis deepens, new DfE figures show
    6. Campaign group calls for overhaul of reading in the early years foundati...
    7. 'Our recruitment system is clear as mud – references are not worth the p...
    8. Exam board Edexcel launches investigation into alleged leak of economics...
    9. 'Unanswerable questions, leaked exam papers and missing formulas. Exam b...
    10. ‘I have been asked to report teachers who fail to control behaviour — bu...

    Breaking news

    tes schools awards, grosvenor house hotel, park lane, winners, award-winners, ceremony, justine greening, julian clary

    Boxing, knitting and hard work: the Tes Schools Awards 2017 winners revealed

    23rd June 2017 at 21:44
    Justine Greening presented the lifetime achievement award to Sine MacVicar of Dunbeg Primary School.

    Justine Greening tells teachers "you are celebrities" at Tes Schools Awards 2017

    23rd June 2017 at 19:07

    England's largest primary-only academy trust Reach2 gives up two of its schools

    23rd June 2017 at 16:28

    Ofsted chief pledges to boost research and tackle extremism with 'zeal'

    23rd June 2017 at 16:03

    Researchers to explore whether pupil-led social projects boost performance

    23rd June 2017 at 15:52

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now