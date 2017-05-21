Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Grammar schools unpopular with the young, but older voters back them, survey finds

    Helen Ward
    21st May 2017 at 10:50
    grammar school poll
    Expanding selection splits generations

    The majority of people younger than 55 do not support the expansion of grammar schools, a new poll reveals.

    The Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday shows that just 33 per cent of 18 to 34-year olds and 32.7 per cent of 35 to 54-year-olds support the policy. But among the over 55s, a slight majority (50.9 per cent) think it is a good idea.

    Men (45 per cent) were also more likely to say they supported the expansion of grammar schools than women (34.3 per cent).

    The survey was conducted via an online poll of 1,017 adults in the UK.

    The Conservative Party confirmed plans to expand grammar schools in its manifesto this week.

    “Contrary, to what some people allege, official research shows that slightly more children from ordinary, working class families attend selective schools as a percentage of the school intake compared to non-selective schools,” the party’s manifesto states.

    But a day after the manifesto was published, new research on the impact of selection found that only a third of children from “just about managing” families in selective areas are likely to obtain a place at a grammar school.

    The research from the UCL Institute of Education, University of London, the University of Bristol and University of Warwick added that selective education harms the university prospects of bright pupils who did not manage to get into a grammar school.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'The arrogance of the grammar school proposals in the Tory manifesto is a disgrace'

    19th May 2017 at 15:04

    It looks like we're heading for the old-fashioned model of grammar schools

    18th May 2017 at 18:34

    Parent power rules in the rise of grammar schools

    19th May 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'Three things the new GCSE English Literature course taught me about tea...
    2. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    3. Head risks job by refusing to enter pupils for Sats
    4. Exclusive: Formal learning starts too young, say early years teachers
    5. 'Ofsted needs a new criteria for judging schools in poor areas – the pla...
    6. Teaching assistants' reading sessions have had no impact on literacy, re...
    7. Exclusive: More than £500K to bring 49 teachers back to the profession
    8. Passing down judgment
    9. 'As teachers we complain about parents – but most are doing the best the...
    10. 'The arrogance of the grammar school proposals in the Tory manifesto is ...

    Breaking news

    steve biddulph, parenting, parents, teachers, friendship, relationship, wellbeing, emotional health

    'Make friends with your pupils' parents,' psychologist tells teachers

    21st May 2017 at 14:01
    jamie oliver on school dinners

    Jamie Oliver teams up with authors of School Food Plan to damn Tory proposals to scrap universal free school meals

    21st May 2017 at 10:03

    Head risks job by refusing to enter pupils for Sats

    19th May 2017 at 17:56

    Teaching assistants' reading sessions have had no impact on literacy, research finds

    19th May 2017 at 14:45

    Exclusive: Schools facing surge in discrimination cases from teachers denied flexible working

    19th May 2017 at 12:56

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now