Greening receives award for delivering politics 'masterclass'

Education secretary Justine Greening has received an award for delivering a "masterclass" aimed at getting young people from deprived and minority communities into politics.

The education secretary was recognised as "master class tutor of the year" at the Patchwork Foundation's MP of the Year Awards.

Patchwork is a voluntary organisation which helps engage young people from deprived and minority communities to get involved in politics.

More than 1,000 young people apply to its masterclass programme, of which 60 are selected to attend a series of classes with leading political experts.

For example, the Conservative Party's election strategist, Sir Lynton Crosby, gave a masterclass on campaigning and the journalist Andrew Marr delivered a class on interview technique.

The former prime minister David Cameron also appeared as a "tutor" on this year's programme.

Justine Greening has delivered a masterclass for the programme for the last three years. Her class last month focused on the role of a secretary of state and leadership skills. As a tutor, she gives up an hour of her time to prepare a 10-minute presentation and 50-minute question and answer session with those on the course.

Graduates who have come through the masterclass programme now work in political parties, MPs office and in the civil service, in Whitehall and City Hall.

Last year Ms Greening was named "MP of the Year" by the charity.

