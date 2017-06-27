Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Greening stands by manifesto pledge that no school will lose out under funding formula

    Will Hazell
    27th June 2017 at 15:08
    But teaching union says ministers are not listening to schools' 'very real and pressing concerns' about funding

    Justine Greening has said the government will stand by its manifesto pledge that no school will lose out under its national funding formula.

    However, the education secretary failed to confirm how much money schools in England will receive in total over this Parliament.

    Speaking this afternoon during the House of Commons debate on last week’s Queen’s Speech, Ms Greening said: “We’re going to make sure that no school has its budget cut as a result of the new formula."

    She said that the government was “absolutely committed to making sure that we do have fair funding across our schools".

    “We had an extensive consultation that had 25,000 responses to it, which we have now gone through and we’re pulling together what it means for the right way forward,” she added.

    However, the education secretary did not commit to meeting the Conservatives’ manifesto pledge to increase school funding by £4 billion by 2022.

    “There’s record funding already in our schools. We set out a commitment to increase that further in our manifesto and we’ll bring forward those proposals shortly,” she said.

    Her words follow a comment on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning by Michael Fallon, the defence secretary, who said that “there’s going to be additional money found for schools”.

    Yesterday it was announced that schools and hospitals in Northern Ireland would receive an extra £100 million over the next two years as part of the deal under which the Democratic Unionist Party will support the minority Conservative government. 

    During the Queen's Speech debate, Ms Greening also commented on a Daily Mail report saying that parents had been sent "political messages" in relation to school funding by teachers during the general election campaign. 

    “I think what all parents expect is for teachers and headteachers to behave professionally. I think there is a space for an important political debate, but I would question whether the way in which it is being pursued by some teachers is the right way," she said.

    She added that it was “concerning that we saw what to many people felt like utterly political messages being put out inappropriately.”

    Teachers' integrity 'impugned'

    But Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the NUT teaching union, said: "Justine Greening has demonstrated today in the House of Commons debate on education that she and her government are not listening to the very real and pressing concerns about school funding.

    "It is wholly wrong of the education secretary to impugn the integrity of heads and teachers who are concerned about the devastating cuts which their schools face. Her remarks in the Commons today demonstrate a complete tin ear on the issue of funding.

    “After a deeply disappointing Queen’s Speech last week that announced no additional resources to ease the education funding crisis, schools and colleges in England and Wales are looking on askance at a £1 billion-plus handout to Northern Ireland to prop up the Conservative government.

    “All schools across the UK should be given the resources they need to deliver the high-quality education that all children and young people deserve.

    “Yet again the government is choosing to ignore the voice of headteachers and parents, who know what is happening as a result of a lack of money in their schools. They will not be silenced.”

    Ms Greening also confirmed that the government is unlikely to introduce major legislation on education during this Parliament. 

    “Perhaps more than most departments, the legislation that we need to drive up education standards and opportunity is already in place,” she said.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Major reform of technical education' features in Queen's Speech

    21st June 2017 at 12:03

    Queen's Speech: Grammar school plans dropped, funding formula promised, but little else for schools

    21st June 2017 at 11:46

    Queen's Speech: Your guide to the education policies that survived and those that bit the dust

    21st June 2017 at 11:52

    Tory school spending pledge would see funding 'fall to 2010 levels'

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Phonics test pass mark published today
    2. Second alleged Edexcel A-level paper leak being investigated – this time...
    3. Teacher's tribute leads Philip Pullman to name character after pupil Gre...
    4. 'As I reach the end of my NQT year, I'm worried about how I will survive...
    5. What is driving so many young teachers out of the profession?
    6. ‘I have been asked to report teachers who fail to control behaviour — bu...
    7. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    8. 'GCSE classes are important, but let's not forget that key stage 3 is th...
    9. 5 testing students every teacher has in their class
    10. Boxing, knitting and hard work: the Tes Schools Awards 2017 winners reve...

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: The logos being considered for new teaching super union

    27th June 2017 at 17:02
    mental health, first aiders, mental-health first aid, mental illness, champions, theresa may, camhs, support, schools

    Government puts £200k behind plan for mental health first-aiders in every secondary

    27th June 2017 at 13:43
    james marshall appointed head of policy at no 10

    Ex-teacher made No 10 head of policy by Theresa May

    27th June 2017 at 12:47

    Academy chain teachers more likely to move to disadvantaged schools

    27th June 2017 at 09:02

    Almost half of LGBT pupils are bullied in school

    27th June 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now