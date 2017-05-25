Register
    Growing proportion of teachers leaving profession, new DfE research warns

    Will Hazell
    25th May 2017 at 10:34
    Teacher retention
    DfE
    Teacher retention: government analysis finds rate of secondary teachers dropping out of profession increased from 6.6 per cent in 2011 to 8.7 per cent in 2015

    A growing proportion of secondary school teachers have left the profession, according to a Department for Education analysis.

    This morning the government published the research on teacher supply showing that between 2011 and 2015 the overall "wastage rate" increased in every subject at secondary level.

    Wastage refers to those who have dropped out of the profession, teachers who have retired and those who have died in service. The rate is calculated by dividing the teachers who have left the profession in a given year by the total number of teachers. 

    According to the DfE's figures the overall wastage rate change for secondary schools increased by one percentage point, from 10.2 per cent in 2011 to 11.2 per cent in 2015.

    The  DfE said this was driven by an increase in those moving to go "out of service" - qualified teachers who are not identified as teaching in either a state primary or secondary school in the government's annual workforce statistics, but who were teaching the previous year and are also not claiming a pension. 

    The proportion of teachers going out of service rose from 6.6 per cent in 2011 to 8.7 per cent in 2015.

    Sciences and Technology subjects have the highest wastage rates, and the Humanities and PE have the lowest wastage rates. 

    DfE

