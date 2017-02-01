    Half of academies have spent more than their income

    Helen Ward
    1st February 2017 at 11:50
    half of academies spend more than their income
    The proportion of multi-academy trusts spending more than their annual funding doubles in two years

    More than half of academy trusts have spent more than their income, according to new figures released in Parliament.

    The figures, disclosed in response to a parliamentary question, show that 363 – or 52.5 per cent – of multi-academy trusts spent more than their income in 2014-15,  compared with just 25.2 per cent two years previously.

    The figures also showed that 53 per cent of single academy trusts had spent more than their income in 2014-15 – a rise from 42.6 per cent in 2012-13.

    These schools are not necessarily in deficit as they could have used reserves built up from previous years.

    Lord Nash, schools minister, who answered the question from Liberal Democrat Lord Storey, pointed out that the figures referred to in-year funding and that just 113, or 4 per cent, of academy trusts reported a cumulative deficit at the end of 2014-15.

    New funding system 'about fairness'

    The disclosure came as Nick Gibb, school standards minister, told the Commons Education Select Committee that the government had protected core school funding.

    Mr Gibb added that the proposed national school funding formula was “about fairness”, but Luke Sibieta, of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told the committee that it was hard to say whether the formula was fair because deciding how to allocate money to deprived schools was “a very subjective thing”.

    The national formula has been criticised by some Tory MPs, who are concerned that even in local authorities which are currently among the worst funded there will be schools which lose out.

    In December last year, the National Audit Office warned that schools faced an 8 per cent real-terms cut between 2014-15 and 2019-20.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    School governors threaten 'strike' over funding 'too low for even very basic education'

    31st January 2017 at 11:37

    Exclusive: Academy trust that owes £4.5 million paid PR firm £78,000

    26th January 2017 at 17:51

    Seven out of ten academies operating with financial 'losses', accountants warn

    26th January 2017 at 11:52

    Most read

    1. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    3. 'In our obsession with jargon and fads, we have forgotten what great teaching really looks like...
    4. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    5. Plans for controversial 'blended learning' academy thrown out by councillors
    6. 'A new culture of primary testing that doesn't stress out teachers and make pupils feel like...
    7. Teachers call for the government to #BaccDown over the EBacc
    8. Let’s end the outrage over Michaela’s sergeant major: pupils need detention, compassion needs boundaries
    9. A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told
    10. Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out'...

    Breaking news

    More than 2,300 Scottish schools to gain extra funding for disadvantaged pupils

    1st February 2017 at 17:54
    Ormiston PR

    Cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1m on PR

    1st February 2017 at 17:08

    Teachers in Scotland will not be handed extra power to search pupils for weapons

    31st January 2017 at 17:26
    Exam hall

    Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out' pupils

    31st January 2017 at 17:14
    The Supreme Court is holding a one-day hearing about fining parents who take children on term-time holidays.

    A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told

    31st January 2017 at 14:23

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today