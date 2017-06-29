Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Hattie on Dweck: Sometimes pupils need 'fixed mindsets', argues leading academic

    Will Hazell
    29th June 2017 at 17:43
    John Hattie
    Professor John Hattie claims that growth mindset has been applied in "haphazard ways" and is not a "general state" to be aimed for

    “Fixed” and “growth” mindsets both have advantages for learning at different times, an influential education academic has claimed.

    Professor John Hattie, director of the Melbourne Education Research Institute and one of the world’s most quoted education academics, said that people had misinterpreted “growth mindset” theory by thinking it was a "general state" to be aimed for.

    Growth mindset was originally conceived by Professor Carol Dweck of Stanford University. It states that an individual’s learning is shaped by whether they believe their intelligence is fixed or can be changed.

    In a blog for the US website Education Week, Professor Hattie – best known for his pedagogy meta-study, Visible Learning – recounts a recent meeting he had with Professor Dweck.

    “Over the time we spoke, we discussed our mutual disappointment, not surprising, that so many took her work and applied it in many haphazard ways,” he writes.

    “Educators, pundits, and researchers have over promoted growth mindsets with no evidence of impact, and she noted how so many critics never bothered to read her academic work. 

    “Instead they often recited secondary sources, believed Twitter and blogs were peer-reviewed rigorous studies and misappropriated her searching for ideas as if it was all resolved.”

    Professor Hattie says the most appropriate situation for thinking in a growth manner is “when we do not know an answer, when we make an error, when we experience failure [and] when we are anxious”.

    However, he argues that there are other situations where it is inappropriate, and can even impede learning.

    “Having a growth mindset…may not be needed for easy tasks, or on performance on tasks that are ‘novel and ill-defined and that therefore require both creativity and the willingness to abandon unsuccessful strategies,’" he says.

    “It may not help if it leads to more practice on a task using already failed strategies, and seeking experts to provide alternative strategies may be more effective than believing that ‘I can’ and other growth notions.”

    He says “there is no general state to aim for called ‘I have a growth mindset’ as we can have both fixed and growth, they have advantages at different times”.

    “Those who argued that they have a ‘growth mindset’ are oblivious to the many situations when this is unnecessary, not efficient, and can get in the way of effective living,” he adds.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Carol Dweck - 'A growth mindset is even more important after Brexit’

    8th August 2016 at 10:00

    Watch out for your own fixed mindset, Carol Dweck tells teachers

    25th September 2015 at 14:42

    Carol Dweck: 'Telling kids to try harder isn't enough to promote a growth mindset'

    17th July 2014 at 19:30

    Hattie: 'Schools should stop placing students who need the most expertise with those who have the least – TAs'

    24th June 2015 at 12:34

    Academies and performance pay are 'distractions' that won't improve learning, John Hattie warns

    16th June 2015 at 00:01

    Leave research to the academics, John Hattie tells teachers

    22nd April 2015 at 17:49

    John Hattie: 'Teachers must see their impact to believe it'

    8th October 2014 at 13:23

    Most read

    1. What is driving so many young teachers out of the profession?
    2. Confusion over reports that 1 per cent cap on teacher pay rises will be ...
    3. 'Positive relationships between teachers could be the key to improving w...
    4. 'English in the morning, history in the afternoon? There is a profound l...
    5. Academy chain reprimanded for chief executive's 78 nights at four-star h...
    6. Schools to have second chance to challenge GCSE and A-level results
    7. Four steps to making maths mastery work in practice
    8. Durand Academy served with formal termination notice
    9. ‘I have been asked to report teachers who fail to control behaviour — bu...
    10. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats

    Breaking news

    pupil premium awards

    Teachers' 'exceptional work' praised at Pupil Premium Awards

    29th June 2017 at 18:09
    House of Lords

    Lords accuse ministers of having no plan on school funding

    29th June 2017 at 17:41

    Children's commissioner wants 'dialogue with teachers' about children's welfare

    29th June 2017 at 16:20

    Ofqual warns Ofsted, RSCs and governors against 'knee-jerk reactions' to GCSE results

    29th June 2017 at 15:44

    More pupils 'treated like battery hens' as class sizes rise

    29th June 2017 at 14:47

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now