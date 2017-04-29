Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Heads could "explore all options for action" over assessment and accountability

    Martin George
    29th April 2017 at 16:59
    The NAHT raised concerns about assessment and accountability.
    NAHT calls for sampling for all tests at key stage 2, rather than compulsory testing of whole cohort

    Headteachers could “explore all options for action” if they find that assessment and accountability “continues to be harmful to the health and education of our children”.

    The call came as the NAHT union raised concerns that test and exam results can be manipulated by politicians to suit their own agenda.

    Delegates at the union's annual conference in Telford this afternoon debated a motion calling on its executive to "expose and discredit the statistical and politically-motivated manipulation of test and grade boundaries" and highlight the "harmful and unjust implications" this can have of students and teachers.

    The motion was amended to add: “If national executive identified compelling evidence that government policy on assessment and accountability continues to be harmful to the health and education of our children, conference calls on national executive to explore all options for action.”

    Speaking after the motion was passed, Russell Hobby, general secretary of the union, said: “It is important that, in negotiations with government, NAHT is able to explore all options.

    "We know from this time last year that it is helpful to have all options on the table in order to deliver the changes schools need.

    "NAHT always prefer constructive dialogue to confrontation, but it is important that NAHT’s executive is empowered to act in the best interests of its members using all possible means.”

    Delegates also approved a motion calling for the union to lobby for national sampling for all tests at key stage 2, rather than compulsory testing of the whole cohort.

    Speaking ahead of the resolution, Graham Frost, a headteacher from Carlisle who proposed the lead motion, said: "We want to remove any possibility of government agencies manipulating school performance data to support a particular political agenda."

    He said that his own research shows a steady rise in primary school SATs results over time, but small irregularities appearing around the time of general elections.

    "What I'm contending is that I suspect there is a tendency to be tougher or less tougher in where they set those grade boundaries depending on the agenda," he said.

    Fellow Carlisle headteacher Clem Coady said there are concerns that boundaries are changed to suit a particularly narrative.

    "You see the boundaries changing year on year depending on what stories they want to do."

    The motion was supported by 99 per cent of delegates.

    Last month, education secretary Justine Greening announced a consultation on primary assessment, saying at the time that she recognised the need for a "settled system", which supports teachers, allows schools to benchmark their own performance and holds schools to account in a "fair and accurate" way.

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘Uneasy peace’ breaks out over primary assessment

    28th April 2017 at 00:00

    NUT will 'break' primary assessment unless Sats are changed, says Courtney

    18th April 2017 at 13:11

    Ark's head of assessment leaving to work on comparative judgement

    13th April 2017 at 17:50

    Nine questions yet to be answered on assessment

    7th April 2017 at 01:00

    Most read

    1. 'This summer we wave farewell to our SEN kids – funding cuts mean we hav...
    2. Schools warn parents about internet game calling for players' suicide
    3. Pupils are 'crying in toilets' and 'breaking down in class' over tougher...
    4. Seven ways to tackle the primary student who refuses to do anything
    5. Exclusive: 'Uneasy peace' breaks out as heads back proposed Sats reforms
    6. Tony Blair's legacy: 'There were more school staff, better paid, better ...
    7. Heads support call to consider cutting school week because of funding cuts
    8. Why headteachers leave – six new research findings
    9. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    10. Exclusive: Education funding to be dwarfed by pensions bill

    Breaking news

    Headteachers opposed the government's plans to expand academic selection.

    Headteachers call for "vigorous campaign" against new grammar schools

    29th April 2017 at 16:29
    Headteachers raised concerns about school funding,

    Heads support call to consider cutting school week because of funding cuts

    29th April 2017 at 12:37

    'Perfect storm' of challenges could break secondary school system, union warns

    29th April 2017 at 00:15
    Podcast

    Blair’s legacy, pensions and primary testing – the Tes podcast

    28th April 2017 at 14:58
    The NAHT warned the election could delay the introduction of the national funding formula.

    Election could delay school funding reforms by a year, union warns

    28th April 2017 at 14:34

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now