Heads' leaders split over Ofsted changes to short inspections

Headteachers’ leaders are split over new Ofsted proposals that would change to increase the amount of time that inspectors spend in some schools by a half.

Ofsted is consulting on a new inspection model which would also include increasing the amount of time that a short inspection takes to be converted into a full inspection from 48 hours to anything up to 15 working days.

Russell Hobby, general secretary of the NAHT headteachers’ union, believes this will only increase stress and workload for teachers.

“Short inspections were welcomed by school leaders as a step towards reducing the burden associated with inspection,” he said. “These proposals could have the opposite effect.

“Huge pressure would be loaded on to staff in the weeks between short and full inspection. It will be akin to extending the period of inspection from three days to over three weeks.”

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We understand the reasons behind Ofsted’s consultation.

“The rapid conversion from a one to two-day inspection has proved logistically difficult – with problems assembling the right inspection team quickly enough.

“If the proposed change of approach leads to more consistent, more reliable inspections, underpinned by an attitude which is helping a school or college to improve, then we support the rethink.”

'Collaborative experiences'

As Tes reported earlier this month, Ofsted has been piloting the potential changes in 35 schools this term.

When inspectors are uncertain whether a school previously rated "good" should retain this rating, a one-day inspection is currently converted to a full inspection within 48 hours. This involves inspectors visiting schools for one additional day.

Under the new proposals, the full inspection would be carried out over two additional days, rather than one. This would increase the total amount of time that inspectors spend in these schools from two to three days.

Ofsted is also proposing that a full inspection will automatically take place in around one in five cases, where the watchdog has prior evidence that a school previously rated "good" is now facing complex circumstances. It says that it will select these schools using its standard risk assessment process.

Sean Harford, Ofsted’s national director of education, said: “Short inspections are collaborative experiences, encouraging dialogue between inspectors and school leaders. And they’ve been widely welcomed by headteachers. But we’ve also heard concerns about the practicality of the 48-hour conversion window.

“As we continue to develop an inspection programme that embraces the knowledge and skills of frontline practitioners, we need to make sure it works for those who give up their time to support us.”

'Loading more pressure on to school leaders'

Ofsted said that teachers have found the conversion to a full inspection within 48 hours to be challenging. It means the arrival of a large team of inspectors at school, sometimes with only half a day’s notice.

And it pointed out that Ofsted inspectors tend to be school leaders who have booked off time in order to conduct inspections. Last-minute changes can be frustrating and impractical for them, Ofsted argued.

The new two-day inspections will be conducted by a smaller team of inspectors.

Mr Harford said: “We are confident that these changes will ensure we use limited inspector time as efficiently as possible, while also reducing the burden on schools.”

However, Mr Hobby believes that this solution benefits inspectors, rather than school leaders and teachers.

He said: “The answer cannot be loading more pressure on to school leaders. We question whether our inspection system should be driven by administrative convenience, rather than what is best for our schools.”

The consultation will close on 18 August. If the proposals are accepted, the new inspections are expected to be introduced immediately after October half-term this year.