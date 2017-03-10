Headteachers heckling, academy secrecy and the funding crisis - the TES podcast

Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We talk about education secretary Justine Greening being heckled over grammar schools at the Association of School and College Leaders' (ASCL) annual conference.

We discuss the Budget and our feature on the education sector's inability to get the public to fight its case over funding cuts.

We explore concerns about a lack of transparency and conflicts of interest within England's eight regional headteacher boards (HTB), and we give a preview to next week's feature on race. Tune in and enjoy.