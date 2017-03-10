    Headteachers heckling, academy secrecy and the funding crisis - the TES podcast

    Eleanor Busby
    10th March 2017 at 17:15
    Podcast

    Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

    We talk about education secretary Justine Greening being heckled over grammar schools at the Association of School and College Leaders' (ASCL) annual conference.

    We discuss the Budget and our feature on the education sector's inability to get the public to fight its case over funding cuts.

    We explore concerns about a lack of transparency and conflicts of interest within England's eight regional headteacher boards (HTB), and we give a preview to next week's feature on race. Tune in and enjoy. 

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    CPD postcode lottery, a new teaching 'super union' and revision - the TES podcast

    3rd March 2017 at 17:57

    Physical contact, playing fields and food - the TES podcast

    18th February 2017 at 09:35

    Geoff Barton's jingle, league tables and body cameras – the TES podcast

    10th February 2017 at 17:29

    Funding cuts, academy trust finances and education research - the TES podcast

    3rd February 2017 at 15:38

    Pay rises, funding formula and data – the TES podcast

    27th January 2017 at 18:26

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'Our education system has become a joyless monster – we need to rediscov...
    3. ‘Why I came to distrust differentiation’
    4. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    5. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    6. Exclusive: DfE declares ceasefire in war on university teacher-training ...
    7. Exclusive: DfE could water down 90 per cent EBacc target
    8. WATCH: Greening jeered over grammar school plans
    9. 'Being spoonfed at GCSE got me the grades, but has left me behind at A l...
    10. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey

    Breaking news

    amanda spielman, ofsted, ascl, grammar schools, justine greening, unions

    Ofsted chief warns ministers' plans for more selection send a 'difficult message' on social mobility

    10th March 2017 at 14:47
    Empty classroom

    Heads look at cutting teaching hours as budgets are squeezed

    10th March 2017 at 14:09
    All the schools within the Education Fellowship Trust will have to change sponsors.

    Education Fellowship Trust becomes first academy chain to give up all of its schools

    10th March 2017 at 13:00

    WATCH: Greening jeered over grammar school plans

    10th March 2017 at 11:40
    unions, ascl, association of school and college leaders, money, teacher shortages, student loans, teacher training

    Pay off student loans to encourage graduates into teaching, heads' union demands

    10th March 2017 at 11:11

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today