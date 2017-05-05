How to make money from relationships with businesses

More than half of school business professionals and other school leaders (53 per cent) expect budget pressures to be their biggest challenge over the next financial year, and 13 per cent are turning to local businesses to help them tackle these pressures, according to new findings from The Key.

While the school funding system should not rely on entrepreneurial efforts in schools to make ends meet, developing relationships with businesses and grasping these opportunities can help to boost your school’s budget and could provide some non-financial benefits for pupils.

School-business partnerships come in many forms and will look different for every school. To help you get started, here are some points to consider when forming connections with businesses:

Be clear about your aims. Developing a fundraising strategy may help to establish how the school envisions partnerships with businesses forming, from the outset. One school, for example, creates a wishlist of projects or resources that they would like to come from their relationships each year.



Keep things simple. Connecting with businesses does not necessarily require significant amounts of staff time and energy. Pupils at a school in Solihull designed a new cover for the children’s menu of a local restaurant. Each time a customer orders a meal from that menu, the school receives a 50p donation. The school has a number of ‘passive’ income streams like this, which earn a combined total of £5,000 per year.



Good communication is key. The Solihull school mentioned above maintains its relationship with the local restaurant by keeping the restaurant up to date about how the funding raised through its donations is being used. Sharing this kind of information shows businesses that their partnership is valued by the school.



Create win-win relationships. Every partnership that the school enters should be driven by what is best for the school and its pupils, but partnerships with businesses will work best if everyone benefits. What can your school offer a business? What is motivating the business to engage with the school? For example, some businesses may be looking to fulfil their corporate social responsibility (CSR). One school’s partnership with a leading hotel chain led to members of the hotel’s staff using their annual CSR day to help with repairs and maintenance across the school site.



Look out for non-monetary opportunities. A good relationship with a business can provide your school with more than an additional stream of income. A trust of two schools has developed a membership scheme, wherein local businesses pay an annual fee in exchange for promotional benefits provided by the schools. As part of the arrangement, the schools’ pupils have the option of working with the businesses on curriculum-linked projects that aim to help them develop new skills and stay engaged with their subjects.



Sara Martin is a researcher specialising in school funding and finance at The Key.