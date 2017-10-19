How pupils could be given access to their school's raw data

Scotland's schools inspectorate wants pupils as young as 7 to have access to “raw data” on absences, exclusions and behaviour referrals so that they can help evaluate their schools.

The EIS teaching union has said this could lead to “gossip and judgement” among pupils and added that there were other ways of getting children to talk about the learning in their school “rather than making them behave like members of an inspection team”.

The move progresses plans revealed in Tes Scotland last year for a child-friendly version of the self-evaluation tool used by schools, How Good is Our School? (HGIOS). The aim is to enable pupils to be more involved in school improvement but, controversially, under the new plans, the inspectorate envisages pupils carrying out observations of lessons and sampling their peers’ work.

Education Scotland has been careful to stress that no information should be shared that would enable individual pupils to be identified. Inspectors also say that when sharing their findings pupils will not use the six-point scale they use – which ranges from “excellent” to “unsatisfactory” – but feedback methods they are familiar with, such as “two stars and a wish”, or smiley faces and sad faces.

When the plans first emerged, Tom Bennett, director of the researchED project and the Westminster government's behaviour tsar, to quip you may as well ask the school hamster how to teach phonics as ask pupils to carry out lesson observations. He added: “I invite every teacher affected by this insipid, fag-packet, blue-sky moronism to send a clear message to the simple-minded souls who propose it: get stuffed.”

EIS assistant secretary Andrea Bradley said the kind of scrutiny proposed made teachers “fearful and undermined their confidence”.

She added: “If children are given the data, they will think about it and talk about the children in their own classes whose attendance they know is problematic. There might be reasons why these children are not able to attend – health issues, socioeconomic background – but those reasons are not the business of anyone other than the professionals who have these children’s interests at heart.”

Education Scotland hopes to publish a draft version of the resource by next April, aimed at pupils from P4 upwards.

An Education Scotland spokeswoman said that the child-friendly version of HGIOS was “first and foremost about encouraging pupils to participate in school self-evaluation together with their teachers, not inspection”. The toolkit would be “an optional resource”, she continued, adding that many of the activities it incorporated were “already common practice in schools across Scotland”.

School Leaders Scotland said the resource deserved “to be given the chance to succeed”. The data Education Scotland was suggesting be shared with pupils would “simply reflect the reality pupils routinely see around them” and would “not be news to them”, said Stephen Miller, SLS president and headteacher at Falkirk’s Denny High School.

