    How to save money from recycling

    TES reporter
    2nd February 2017 at 18:34
    There are several simple ways to save money by reducing, reusing and recycling much of the waste produced in schools

    Reduce

    • Set printers up to print double-sided on the default setting. 
    • Encourage staff to print emails only when necessary. 
    • Avoid disposable, single-use products, such as cleaning wipes.  
    • Update mailing lists to avoid unnecessary mailings.
    • Offer mugs to staff instead of disposable cups.
    • Buy and use supplies purchased in bulk.
    • Repair broken equipment instead of purchasing more.
    • Reuse incoming packaging for outgoing shipments.
    • Reuse office supplies, such as folders and binders.
    • Use cloth-towel machines or air dryers rather than paper towels.
    • Donate used furnishings and equipment.

    Reuse

    • Keep a scrap paper box in every room.
    • Have a box of scrap paper available by printers and photocopiers for less important tasks.
    • Reuse envelopes. Envelope reuse labels can help to cover up the previous address and reseal the envelope.
    • Use rechargeable batteries.
    • Reuse plastic containers such as yoghurt pots and margarine tubs for use during art activities. 
    • Set up a collection for glasses to donate.
    • Reuse school supplies, such as folders and binders.
    • Collect unclaimed items from lockers at the end of the year to donate or reuse.
    • Reuse, donate, or get money back for used textbooks.
    • Recycle ink and toner cartridges.
    • Recycle older computers and even earn cash for old mobiles.

    Recycle

    • Use your local recycling point for paper, cans and textiles.
    • Compost your organic waste such as fruit peelings, tea bags and any garden waste.
    • You can raise money either for the school or for charity by recycling old clothes, mobile phones and ink cartridges. 
    • Collect used stamps and send to a charity.

    Operational considerations:

    • Storage: where will your school store materials for recycling? 
    • Access: are there restrictions in timings of vehicle access to your school site to collect recycling?
    • Frequency: how often will your recycling be collected?
    • Health and safety: what issues might there be for your school?
    • Budget: how much will the recycling service cost? Can costs be offset against savings in your usual rubbish collection?

