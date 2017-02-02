How to save money from recycling
There are several simple ways to save money by reducing, reusing and recycling much of the waste produced in schools
Reduce
- Set printers up to print double-sided on the default setting.
- Encourage staff to print emails only when necessary.
- Avoid disposable, single-use products, such as cleaning wipes.
- Update mailing lists to avoid unnecessary mailings.
- Offer mugs to staff instead of disposable cups.
- Buy and use supplies purchased in bulk.
- Repair broken equipment instead of purchasing more.
- Reuse incoming packaging for outgoing shipments.
- Reuse office supplies, such as folders and binders.
- Use cloth-towel machines or air dryers rather than paper towels.
- Donate used furnishings and equipment.
Reuse
- Keep a scrap paper box in every room.
- Have a box of scrap paper available by printers and photocopiers for less important tasks.
- Reuse envelopes. Envelope reuse labels can help to cover up the previous address and reseal the envelope.
- Use rechargeable batteries.
- Reuse plastic containers such as yoghurt pots and margarine tubs for use during art activities.
- Set up a collection for glasses to donate.
- Reuse school supplies, such as folders and binders.
- Collect unclaimed items from lockers at the end of the year to donate or reuse.
- Reuse, donate, or get money back for used textbooks.
- Recycle ink and toner cartridges.
- Recycle older computers and even earn cash for old mobiles.
Recycle
- Use your local recycling point for paper, cans and textiles.
- Compost your organic waste such as fruit peelings, tea bags and any garden waste.
- You can raise money either for the school or for charity by recycling old clothes, mobile phones and ink cartridges.
- Collect used stamps and send to a charity.
Operational considerations:
- Storage: where will your school store materials for recycling?
- Access: are there restrictions in timings of vehicle access to your school site to collect recycling?
- Frequency: how often will your recycling be collected?
- Health and safety: what issues might there be for your school?
- Budget: how much will the recycling service cost? Can costs be offset against savings in your usual rubbish collection?
