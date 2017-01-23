    How to teach your pupils Brexit

    TES reporter
    24th January 2017 at 00:01
    Brexit
    Free resources for teachers are being sent out to every secondary school in the UK

    New citizenship lessons have been created to teach pupils about Brexit and the Article 50 process.

    Youngsters will learn about why judges are involved in the proceedings, according to the Bar Council and the Citizenship Foundation, which have developed the lessons.

    The resources, which will help to educate secondary school pupils about the judiciary's role in the democratic process, have been launched on the day that the UK's highest court is due to give its ruling on the government's Brexit challenge.

    The Bar Council said that the lessons were created after it heard that schools had been struggling to find ways to discuss the high-profile case with students.

    Resources for teachers to use are being sent out free of charge to every secondary school in the UK.

    Critical thinking

    Sam Mercer, Head of Policy for CSR at the Bar Council, said: "How do you explain to a teenager that there is an argument for unelected judges in a democracy?

    "Constitutional politics is not always easy to understand, but it is vital that our children properly understand how our government and judiciary work, and we are delighted to be working with the Citizenship Foundation on this project.

    "These lessons will help students to understand why judges are involved in deciding questions such as who should trigger Article 50.

    "Not everybody will agree with their ruling, but young people should be able to think critically about government and the judiciary, and we want to give them the right tools and information so that they can do it properly."

    Tom Franklin, chief executive of the Citizenship Foundation, said they wanted to help young people "understand the importance of the rule of law in upholding democracy in the UK by discussing a real-life and significant event".

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES  on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ofsted annual report: Poor schooling in the North contributed to Brexit vote, Wilshaw says

    1st December 2016 at 12:24

    Exclusive: Warning that Brexit could drive away thousands of EU teachers

    24th November 2016 at 15:27

    College visa applications plummeted in run up to Brexit vote, new figures reveal

    18th November 2016 at 00:01

    Schools 'uniquely placed' to heal post-Brexit divided nation

    4th November 2016 at 00:01

    Exclusive: Carol Dweck - 'A growth mindset is even more important after Brexit’

    8th August 2016 at 10:00

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. We won’t wow pupils with purple pens and alliteration
    4. ‘We haven’t had sex for two months, or a conversation for a fortnight. This is normal, because my...
    5. ‘But Miss, my eyebrows and highlighter are on #fleek!’
    6. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    7. Gove slams Scotland's 'dumbed-down' school system
    8. School budgets will be 'unsustainable' by 2019, warn heads
    9. Orlando Bloom to work with Manchester MAT
    10. 'When will teachers rediscover their love of teaching? When we end the culture that encourages...

    Breaking news

    Headteachers told MPs about the financial challenges they are facing.

    Top DfE civil servant says schools can make savings without harming performance

    23rd January 2017 at 18:49
    The survey asked school leader and classroom teachers about mental health issues.

    Fewer than two in five teachers can get help for pupils' mental health problems

    23rd January 2017 at 12:11
    headteacher

    School budgets will be 'unsustainable' by 2019, warn heads

    23rd January 2017 at 00:01
    sir tony robinson, blackadder, baldrick bett, cunning plan, education system, teachers

    Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers more'

    22nd January 2017 at 18:02
    Orlando Bloom

    Orlando Bloom to work with Manchester MAT

    22nd January 2017 at 10:18

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today