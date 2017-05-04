Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Hundreds more disadvantaged children set to go to boarding school after charity merger

    Martin George
    4th May 2017 at 13:24
    The merger of two charities is set to see more children receive bursaries to attend boarding school.
    The Royal National Children’s Foundation and the SpringBoard Bursary Foundation will unite to form new organisation later this month

    Hundreds more vulnerable or disadvantaged children are expected to receive bursaries to attend boarding school, following the planned merger of two charities.

    The new organisation will be formed from a merger of the Royal National Children’s Foundation (RNCF), which traces its history back to 1827, and the SpringBoard Bursary Foundation, which was founded in 2012. The Princess Royal is due to launch the new charity later this month.

    Ian Davenport, who describes himself as “de facto chief executive” of both organisations, said that SpringBoard will be funding 300 children to go to boarding school this September, while the RNCF would do so for 370 children.

    However, he said the combined figure would rise to 1,000 in two years’ time, following the merger.

    Speaking at the Boarding Schools’ Association’s conference in York yesterday, Mr Davenport said: “The reason I have said I thought this will work really well is because it is going to touch much more lives, more broadly.

    “The second thing is that I hope we will bring a very strong pastoral connection into the home life of the community, because that’s right at the heart of the SpringBoard model.”

    The biggest provider of bursaries

    Mr Davenport said the new organisation, whose name has not yet been revealed, will be “by far and away” the biggest provider of this type of bursary.

    He told Tes that the Charity Commission was keen for like-minded charities to come together, and added that the new organisation would be able save money through economies of scale, and use this cash to support more children.

    He added: “We believe very strongly that the combined charity probably can shout louder than we could before. We can raise more money. We can have more children involved. We believe we will be able to transform many more lives.”

    According to its website, RNCF “helps children facing abuse, neglect or trauma, by enabling them to attend state and independent boarding schools”.

    SpringBoard provides full bursaries for children who come from a low-income background, are genuinely disadvantaged and would best benefit from boarding to go to state or independent boarding schools.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Boarding school trial for vulnerable pupils scuppered by 'low aspirations'

    3rd February 2017 at 05:05

    Boarding schools ‘will lose millions if we leave the EU’

    22nd April 2016 at 00:00
     

    Should seven-year-olds be sent to boarding school? The case for and against

    16th October 2015 at 16:46

    Boarding schools condemn 'dangerously inaccurate' claims that they damage mental health

    13th October 2015 at 10:43

    Most read

    1. Sats Week: 'My teacher seems to believe that learning the difference bet...
    2. 'All aboard the Titanic catastrophe of the new GCSEs' – an English teach...
    3. 'Rather than asking why teachers leave the profession, we should wonder ...
    4. Morpurgo: 'Dark spider' of Sats is bringing fear to classrooms
    5. The pre-Sats checklist: an eight-point guide to ensure you're ready
    6. Primary Assessment: Five warnings issued by MPs today
    7. Six steps to ensure effective TA-led interventions
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Six ways your school should be showing it takes staff wellbeing seriously
    10. Schools warn parents about internet game calling for players' suicide

    Breaking news

    Jason Flemyng

    WATCH: Parents step up video campaign against school cuts

    4th May 2017 at 17:03

    Unions threaten action against academy chain over staff cuts

    4th May 2017 at 15:51
    Tanya Byron said there was a mental health crisis.

    Pressure on private school pupils to get good grades is causing self-harm, psychologist says

    3rd May 2017 at 18:12

    What school leaders want: Headteacher unions set out election 'manifestos'

    3rd May 2017 at 12:47
    The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Education raised concerns about how children are prepared for their future careers.

    Pupils aren't prepared for careers because of high-stakes accountability and a lack of funding, MPs warn

    2nd May 2017 at 19:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now