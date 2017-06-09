Hung parliament 'very worrying' for underfunded schools

The long-awaited national funding formula (NFF) will be kicked into the long grass due to the general election result, leaving historically underfunded schools in a "very worrying" position, a union leader has warned.

Russell Hobby, general secretary of the NAHT headteachers union, said: "I think we have to say the NFF is off the table for the foreseeable future. It would have required a very strong and committed government to make it work.

"I think people should expect not to have that, and I think it's very worrying. This historic under-funding is still going to exist – the problem wasn't the national funding formula."

The formula was aimed at ironing out historic discrepancies in the level of funding handed to schools around the country. A consultation on the changes closed on 22 March, and the government had said it was considering responses.

Although the three main parties all agreed on the need for a fairer way to distribute school funding, the proposed national formula was felt by some to be too generous to schools in deprived areas, while others argued the opposite.

But maintaining the status quo would go against the wishes of MPs in the lowest funded areas, many of which are in Tory strongholds.

Positive outcome

Mr Hobby said that one positive outcome of the general election campaign had been the promise, across all the parties, for more school funding – although experts have pointed out that the Tory plans still amount to a real-terms cut.

The prospect of another general election in the autumn, due to the hung parliament, makes additional funding promises a strong possibility, Mr Hobby said, adding: "They would have to make more available."

The NUT teaching union has today urged the government to press ahead with plans to introduce a funding formula. In a statement, the union said: "One of the first acts of the new government should be to publish its response to the fair funding consultation."

But it also warned that more money was crucial. Kevin Courtney, the union's general secretary, said: "The Labour Party’s commitment to invest £4.8 billion in schools, protecting school funding in real terms per pupil and protecting schools against inflation, will not have been lost on the electorate.

"Theresa May has no option but to address this issue with urgency and ensure our head teachers have the money to run their schools properly without having to resort to begging letters to parents or cutting education provision."

Mary Bousted, general secretary of the ATL teaching union, which is merging with the NUT to form the National Education Union, said: “School funding was at the top of the election debate and the National Education Union will ensure that it stays in pole position in the months ahead. If Theresa May thinks that education is expensive she should try the alternative."

