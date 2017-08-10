Register
    IGCSE entries slump by two-thirds in UK

    Will Hazell
    10th August 2017 at 12:49
    UK entries to Cambridge International Examinations' IGCSEs drop by 190,000 after qualification is removed from state school league tables

    UK entries to International GCSEs have fallen by almost two-thirds compared with last year, Tes can reveal.

    The sharp decline follows a decision by the government in 2014 to remove the qualifications from league tables for state schools, which came into effect this year. 

    According to Cambridge International Examinations, which provides the course, there were about 110,000 IGCSE entries in the UK this year, compared with just over 300,000 entries on the Cambridge IGCSE last year.

    Private school entries 'stable'

    A spokeswoman for the exam board said: “As expected, entries from state schools have fallen substantially as a result of the government’s decision to exclude IGCSEs from league tables.

    "In the UK independent sector, where schools have the freedom to choose, Cambridge IGCSE entries have remained stable.”

    Cambridge said it would not be publishing figures on this year's results because the drop in entries meant it was impossible to make meaningful comparisons between this year's and last year's cohorts.

    Outside of the UK, the board said its international IGCSE entries had grown by 7 per cent. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

