The impact of seven years of austerity on teachers' pay

The government announced this afternoon that teachers will once again have their overall annual pay rise capped at 1 per cent pay.

Here we reveal how seven years of austerity have already taken their toll on teacher pay.

To read the full Tes analysis of the impact of teacher pay restraint - both on salaries and on those teachers finding it increasingly difficult just to make ends meet see the latest 7 July edition of Tes. To subscribe, click here . To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here . This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

.