    The impact of seven years of austerity on teachers' pay

    Will Hazell
    10th July 2017 at 17:49
    Teacher pay
    Tes analysis maps out the financial and human impact of austerity on teachers

    The government announced this afternoon that teachers will once again have their overall annual pay rise capped at 1 per cent pay.

    Here we reveal how seven years of austerity have already taken their toll on teacher pay.

    Pay box

    To read the full Tes analysis of the impact of teacher pay restraint - both on salaries and on those teachers finding it increasingly difficult just to make ends meet see the latest 7 July edition of Tes. 

    .

     

    Comments

