Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Improve pupils' reading skills to boost their science grades'

    Martin George
    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    The report emphasised the importance of literacy for pupils' attainment in science.
    Researchers say the gap between poor pupils and their peers in science is as great as in English and maths

    Improving the literacy skills of poorer pupils is a way of improving their results in science, researchers have found.

    A review of leading international research, published today by the Education Endowment Foundation and the Royal Society, also says it is important for pupils to carry out scientific experiments and trials.

    The report, Review of Socio-Economic Status and Science Learning in Formal Educational Settings, shows the gap between disadvantaged pupils and their better-off peers is as wide in science as in English and maths.

    The gap, it says, first becomes apparent in key stage 1, and widens throughout primary and secondary school, and on to A level.

    The authors write: “In correlational studies of science learning, the strongest and most consistent predictor of pupils’ scientific attainment has undoubtedly been how literate they are.”

    They add that there is a “strong relationship” between pupils’ socio-economic status, and their literacy.

    Scientific vocabulary

    According to the report, poor literacy skills can affect how well a pupil is able to understand scientific vocabulary and to prepare scientific reports, suggesting that strategies to boost disadvantaged pupils’ reading comprehension could have a positive impact on their achievement in science too. 

    The authors also found good evidence that the ability to reason scientifically – by testing hypotheses through well-controlled experiments – is a strong predictor of later success in the sciences, and that programmes that allow pupils to design experiments that test the impact of one thing on another can develop this skill.

    Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “The data in today’s report is clear. Pupils from disadvantaged homes are much less likely than their peers to get good grades in science and to go on to take a science subject at A level and beyond. 

    “Helping schools to use evidence and to understand better the most effective ways to improve results is the best way to tackle this country’s stark science attainment gap. Today’s review identifies some promising approaches with the potential to raise standards and close the gap.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Most primary classes 'get less than two hours of science a week'

    19th September 2017 at 00:02

    Science teachers are more likely to quit, research shows

    11th September 2017 at 10:32

    GCSE results 2017: Science entries plummet

    24th August 2017 at 09:49

    Three ways to teach science terminology to primary pupils

    3rd July 2017 at 15:02

    Most read

    1. Teaching in England is not 'interesting' enough, says Pisa boss
    2. 10 easy steps to make your classroom dyslexia-friendly
    3. LISTEN: 'We seem to be arguing for no excuses for students, so we can ha...
    4. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    5. Ofsted proposes waiting two years to fully inspect schools ‘at risk of d...
    6. Headteacher told colleague to falsify records of fire drills during Ofst...
    7. 'I have a volcano inside of me': film helps children talk about mental h...
    8. 'The fairy tale of the short Ofsted inspection is unlikely to have a hap...
    9. 'Government ministers can no longer hide behind their wide-eyed "crisis,...
    10. Exam entries for arts subjects 'fall to lowest level in a decade'

    Breaking news

    Primary

    Survey: Primary pupils asked to draw their dream jobs

    22nd September 2017 at 02:06

    Mental health difficulties causing more teacher absences across swathes of Scotland

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    The report called for the government to produce a digital strategy.

    Schools accused of 'fear and inertia' over technology

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    la spending stats

    Per-pupil spending by local authorities falls short of 2012 high

    21st September 2017 at 11:20
    ofsted consultation

    Ofsted proposes waiting two years to fully inspect schools ‘at risk of decline’

    21st September 2017 at 10:16

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now