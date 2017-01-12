    Incoming ASCL president criticises candidate Geoff Barton in general secretary race

    Will Hazell
    12th January 2017 at 10:31
    Geoff Barton has responded to concerns raised in an open letter.
    Barton explains his stance on grammar schools and denies he is anti-academies, in an open letter

    The incoming president of the Association of School and College Leaders has criticised general secretary candidate Geoff Barton for making “outspoken comments” about grammar schools and failing to attend hustings.

    In a letter to Mr Barton, Carl Ward, the executive headteacher of Haywood Academy in Stoke-on-Trent, and the current ASCL vice-president, said union members were “a little puzzled” with a number of aspects of his leadership bid.

    Mr Ward will become ASCL president in September, and the letter is also signed by Chris Smith, principal of St Margaret Ward Catholic Academy and ASCL’s branch secretary for Stoke-on-Trent.

    Mr Barton is up against Chris Kirk in the election to be general secretary of the school leaders’ union, which has about 16,000 members. 

    The letter puts four “issues” to Mr Barton, which it says members have raised at hustings.

    The first relates to his decision not to apply for the role of general secretary at the outset - Mr Barton threw only threw his hat into the ring after ASCL announced that Mr Kirk was its preferred candidate. He then received the nominations needed to trigger an election run-off.

    “There is confusion as to why you did not apply for the post,” the letter says.

    In a response posted on his blog this morning, Mr Barton said he had been on ASCL’s council for more than eight years, and sometimes expressed concerns about the organisation's direction.

    “It seemed clear that a person with views like mine would be highly unlikely to get through the conventional selection process,” he wrote.

    He said he and his supporters felt it would be a “timely and healthy” process to have a leadership election, and added: “This would give a direct voice to members, enabling them to articulate the sort of approach and direction they want ASCL to take at a time when funding and teacher recruitment worsen. In doing so, members could provide a strong mandate to the successful candidate and the association.

    “I believe that the opportunity for members to elect their general secretary directly and to feel a renewed democratic connection with ASCL policy and council is something we should celebrate.”

    Mr Ward’s second issue was that members “are concerned that your outspoken comments on academies and grammar schools are not consistent with an ASCL membership which has so many members working within such”.

    He added that some wondered how he would be able to represent the views of academy and grammar school leaders effectively.

    Mr Barton wrote: “My argument was never against academies. It was against any school being forced to become an academy against the wishes of its leadership and community.

    “The grammar schools issue is a different one. It is not about existing grammars, but the process by which a return to educational selection suddenly appeared on the national agenda.”

    He added it was a policy “without evidence, and one which unfairly ring-fences funds for a highly political project rather than distributing financial resources more equitably across all schools”, and said the announcement “displayed precisely the way in which ASCL needs to have much more influence on the government before policies are announced”.

    Mr Ward said his third point was: “Members have asked if you are elected, how will you work with ASCL Council and an ASCL Executive that you appear unaligned with.”

    In response, Mr Barton reiterated that he had been on the council for many years, and said several council members had been “very supportive” of his campaign.

    He said the council should be a “crucible for powerful, informed debate”, and wrote: “The general secretary is soon to be elected directly by ASCL members – people who pay their fees, expect support, and have expectations of our association. Their mandate should empower us.”

    He added: “Ours is a professional association – replete with the values that go with that. I hope those who have worked with me know that I conduct myself with principle. I have done so throughout this election.

    "This is precisely how I would engage with council and executive, with ASCL staff and with all members, as together we take the new mandate and translate it into the next phase of the association’s development."

    In his final point, Mr Ward said that, while members understood Mr Barton was a busy school leader, some members asked why he had not joined Chris Kirk in hustings around the country. His letter added: “Some have queried why you have availability for a range of events outside school but have been unable to prioritise some time to address members in this important debate.”

    Mr Barton said that the campaign protocol said nothing about hustings in different regions, which “would have entailed travelling and being out of school for numerous days”.

    He added: “Like all school leaders, I already have meetings and conferences out of school that I sometimes attend. I occasionally lead training in other schools, run courses and speak at events.

    “But I have always recognised that my day job is my priority – being a headteacher, leading the team, working with students, overseeing a complex organisation that is currently on Ofsted standby, and fulfilling the role that I have been privileged to hold for nearly fifteen years.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Who should you vote for in the ASCL leadership race? Two educationists make the case for their preferred candidate

    4th January 2017 at 16:28

    And they're off! Ballot opens in ASCL leadership race

    3rd January 2017 at 13:06

    Who gets your vote? Meet ASCL’s leadership contenders

    2nd December 2016 at 00:00
     

    Geoff Barton wins backing to stand against Chris Kirk for ASCL leadership

    14th November 2016 at 18:01

    Chris Kirk nominated as next general secretary of ASCL

    13th October 2016 at 16:20

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. Teachers take the strain after 'depressing' decline in support staff
    4. Are you compliant with the SEND Code of Practice?
    5. 'Reading happens in the brain and the soul,' says Lemony Snicket
    6. Millions in funding to help ease transition to new SEND system
    7. Education cuts: 'The full scale and cost of the government's reckless policies are only just...
    8. 'Teachers are constantly forced to fill the void as the gaps in children's mental health...
    9. Exclusive: Government examines reforms to school admissions system to improve social mobility
    10. Troubled Baverstock Academy to close after government fails to find new sponsor

    Breaking news

    coasting results

    East of England primaries most likely to be 'coasting'

    12th January 2017 at 11:17
    christine_quinn_1.jpg

    Troubled Baverstock Academy to close after government fails to find new sponsor

    11th January 2017 at 16:12
    The government is examining more extensive changes to the school admissions system.

    Exclusive: Government examines reforms to school admissions system to improve social mobility

    11th January 2017 at 14:30
    sex and relationships education, sex education, sre, pshe, sexting, abuse, grooming, online safety

    Sex and relationships lessons will make us safer, pupils say

    11th January 2017 at 11:55
    Money

    School leaders accuse DfE of ‘giving with one hand whilst taking away with two’

    11th January 2017 at 11:45

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today