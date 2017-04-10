Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Increase in school-based trainee teachers 'could ease recruitment crisis'

    Martin George
    11th April 2017 at 00:04
    Students on school-led training course are more likely to become teachers.
    DfE
    Trainee teachers on school-led courses are more likely to actually enter teaching, compared with those on university courses, study finds

    The increasing proportion of trainee teachers choosing school-led courses could help to mitigate against the overall fall in trainees, a new report suggests.

    The Good Teacher Training Guide 2017, published today, shows that trainees on school-based training are more likely than those on university courses to go on to start a career in teaching.

    It says that 90 per cent of final year trainees on school-centred training entered teaching, compared with 79 per cent from university postgraduate courses, and 74 per cent on undergraduate courses.

    In recent years, the proportion of trainees who are in school rather than university-based courses has risen, with 2016-17 seeing it rise to 56 per cent, from 51 per cent the year before.

    Over the same period, the total number of trainees across all entry routes fell by 2 per cent.

    In recent years, the government has favoured training linked to schools over university teacher-training departments, which ex-education secretary Michael Gove famously dismissed as part of the progressive “Blob”.

    'Reasons for optimism'

    Report co-author Alan Smithers, of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at the University of Buckingham, said: “Shortfalls to teacher training are a continuing concern, but the expansion of school-based training with its trainees more likely to become teachers is a reason for optimism.”

    The report says a likely explanation is that “those opting to train in schools are more committed to teaching, and schools select them more carefully, seeing them as possible future colleagues”.

    It adds that, of 17 providers where 100 per cent of final-year trainees went on to become teachers, none were universities.

    Last month, the Department for Education’s then-head of teacher supply policy signalled that its antipathy to university teacher-training departments was over.

    Ben Ramm told a conference in London: “We now have an approach that I would describe as pragmatic rather than focused on any specific structural preference for school-led or university led-ITT.

    “The secretary of state has been very clear in the speeches she has made that she recognises very clearly... the importance and the value of high-quality university involvement in teacher training, and I think that is very much a direction that we will see sustained and increased in the coming years.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: DfE declares ceasefire in war on university teacher-training departments

    10th March 2017 at 05:02

    One-in-10 teacher training places are going unfilled

    24th February 2017 at 00:00
     

    Drop in numbers starting teacher training – and six other findings from today's training census

    24th November 2016 at 11:17

    Teacher training budget slashed, despite recruitment crisis

    29th August 2016 at 10:01

    Most read

    1. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    2. 'Our school ethos is now based on cost-cutting': Teachers reveal the tru...
    3. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    4. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    5. Four steps to more effective joint planning between TAs and teachers
    6. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    7. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    8. Don't blame teachers for fluctuations in school exam results, say resear...
    9. 'Teachers see the problems with the system, but increased accountability...
    10. Four ways to assess whether you have been a decent mentor so far

    Breaking news

    School cuts

    ‘We’ve cut to the bone’ – teachers speak out over school funding

    10th April 2017 at 17:32

    Andrew Lloyd Webber calls for more pressure on schools to teach the arts

    10th April 2017 at 15:21
    Ofqual has announced four new board members.

    Free school headteacher joins Ofqual's board

    10th April 2017 at 14:30
    Police confirmed they are investigating an allegation of fraud connected to Baverstock Academy.

    Troubled Baverstock Academy at centre of police fraud investigation

    10th April 2017 at 13:56
    CEO remuneration

    Union votes overwhelmingly to curb pay of 'fat cat' academy CEOs

    10th April 2017 at 12:46

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today