Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Jamie Oliver teams up with authors of School Food Plan to damn Tory proposals to scrap universal free school meals

    Helen Ward
    21st May 2017 at 10:03
    jamie oliver on school dinners
    Henry Dimbleby and John Vincent, co-authors of the School Food Plan, and restauranteur Yotam Ottolenghi join super-chef to back call to reverse decision

    TV chef Jamie Oliver has said it is “madness” to scrap free school meals for infants – as pledged in the Conservative party’s manifesto launched earlier this week.

    In a letter to the Sunday Times, Mr Oliver says the plan to end free school meals for children in reception to Year 2 and instead offer all primary schoolchildren breakfast has “shocked and disappointed” him.

    He was joined by the letter's co-signatories Henry Dimbleby and John Vincent, co-authors of the School Food Plan and restauranteur Yotam Ottolenghi - a best-selling food writer whose recipes are admired by prime minister Theresa May.

    The letter states: “Opening more breakfast clubs is a great idea – and one we argued for in the School Food Plan – but it makes no sense to rob Peter to pay Paul.”

    They argue that giving young children a “proper cooked meal” to eat in the middle of the day will help tackle the obesity epidemic among children. Nearly a third of children aged two to 15 are overweight or obese, according to official statistics.

    “It’s madness to scrap a policy with so much positive potential so early in its implementation,” the letter states. “Many head teachers have made heroic efforts to upgrade their kitchens and catering services; the sunk costs of these upgrades cannot be recovered, nor have they yet had time to earn their keep.”The policy of universal free school meals for infants was introduced by the coalition government in 2014. And the Liberal Democrats, who were behind the change, have now said in their manifesto that they want to extend free school meals to all children in primary education.

    Labour has also pledged to introduce free school meals for all primary school children.

    But the Conservatives say that the plan to replace universal free lunches for infants with free school breakfasts for all pupils will save £650m a year which will go towards a pledge to boost school funding by £4bn over the next parliament.

    The Conservative manifesto also pledged forgiveness on student loan repayments for new teachers while they are teaching, to lift the ban on establishing new grammar schools and to make sure every 11-year-old knows their times tables.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Universal free school meals: 'This election delivers to heads and teachers yet more political whim and reversals'

    19th May 2017 at 11:53

    'Free breakfast for disadvantaged children would be better than universal free school meals'

    11th April 2017 at 12:29

    Chefs cook up 'nuts and bolts' plan for school meals

    15th March 2013 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'Three things the new GCSE English Literature course taught me about tea...
    2. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    3. Head risks job by refusing to enter pupils for Sats
    4. Exclusive: Formal learning starts too young, say early years teachers
    5. Teaching assistants' reading sessions have had no impact on literacy, re...
    6. Exclusive: More than £500K to bring 49 teachers back to the profession
    7. Passing down judgment
    8. 'As teachers we complain about parents – but most are doing the best the...
    9. 'The arrogance of the grammar school proposals in the Tory manifesto is ...
    10. Universal free school meals: 'This election delivers to heads and teache...

    Breaking news

    grammar schools poll

    Grammar schools unpopular with the young, but older voters back them, survey finds

    21st May 2017 at 10:50

    Head risks job by refusing to enter pupils for Sats

    19th May 2017 at 17:56

    Teaching assistants' reading sessions have had no impact on literacy, research finds

    19th May 2017 at 14:45

    Exclusive: Schools facing surge in discrimination cases from teachers denied flexible working

    19th May 2017 at 12:56
    writing moderation problems

    Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess pupils' work correctly

    19th May 2017 at 06:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now